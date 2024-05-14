  • NFL
  • Jets vs 49ers 2024 MNF Week 1: 5 storylines to look forward to feat. Aaron Rodgers vs Leonard Floyd

Jets vs 49ers 2024 MNF Week 1: 5 storylines to look forward to feat. Aaron Rodgers vs Leonard Floyd

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 14, 2024 14:36 GMT
NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots
5 storylines to look forward to feat. Aaron Rodgers vs Leonard Floyd

The NFL announced that the New York Jets will go on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

It will be a highly anticipated matchup as it sees Aaron Rodgers return to the lineup, while the 49ers will look to get the taste of the Super Bowl loss out of their mouths.

Heading into Week 1, let's look at five storylines to look forward to:

Five storylines: Jets vs 49ers 2024 MNF Week 1

#1 Aaron Rodgers vs. Leonard Floyd

Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers last season
Leonard Floyd sacked Rodgers last season

Aaron Rodgers played just four snaps last season with the New York Jets after being traded from the Green Bay Packers.

There was a lot of optimism for Jets fans, but that came crashing down in Week 1 as Rodgers tore his Achilles. Rodgers tore his Achilles on a sack by Leonard Floyd who played for the Buffalo Bills.

This offseason, Floyd signed with the San Francisco 49ers and in Week 1 will get to go up against Rodgers again. Although Floyd didn't do anything dirty to cause the injury, it will be a storyline to follow.

#2 Robert Saleh's return to San Francisco

Robert Saleh is the former 49ers DC
Robert Saleh is the former 49ers DC

Robert Saleh was the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator from 2017 until 2020 when he was hired by the New York Jets to be their head coach.

Saleh helped the 49ers have one of the top defenses in the NFL, and in Week 1, he will return to San Francisco for the first time since he left the team.

#3 Aaron Rodgers' return on MNF

Aaron Rodgers tried to make his return to the football field last season, but after the New York Jets were eliminated from the playoffs, he was held out.

Rodgers' return to the field will happen on Monday Night Football in Week 1, which is where he tore his Achilles last season, Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

The 40-year-old will look to prove that he still has gas left in the tank on his return to the field.

#4 College roommates play against each other

Breece Hall and Brock Purdy played college football at Iowa State. Not only were they close friends, but they were also roommates.

The two were roommates for two seasons, and Hall has heaped praise on Purdy, as he wasn't shocked to see that Mr. Irrelavant has had success in the NFL.

“I’m not surprised at all. Just knowing Brock, knowing his work ethic and knowing how he strives to prove people wrong,” said Hall to Sports Seriously’s Mackenzie Salmon, via NinersWire.
“Nobody thought he’d be in this spot, but, for him, he has all the confidence in the world. Every time he steps out on the field, he thinks he’s that dude.”

This will be the first time Hall and Purdy get to play against one another.

#5 Aaron Rodgers vs San Francisco

Aaron Rodgers has had a rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers after they opted not to draft him in 2005.

Rodgers is from California and grew up rooting for the 49ers. In 2005, San Francisco had the No. 1 pick but opted to draft Alex Smith instead of Rodgers, and since then, the QB has had a rivalry with the team.

In the regular season, Rodgers is 6-3 against the 49ers but is 0-4 against them in the playoffs.

