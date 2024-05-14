Jets vs. 49ers tickets MNF Week 1: How much will the cheapest seats cost at Levi’s Stadium?

The San Francisco 49ers haven't played since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII. The team will now try to move past the disappointment of losing the Big Game when they play in the first Monday night football game of the 2024 season at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will square off against Brock Purdy and the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on September 9 at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.

Right now, Vivid Seats is offering tickets for as little as $141 for the first Monday Night Football game of the season between the two clubs.

Tickets for Vivid Seats' 100-level seats for the Jets-49ers game in Week 1 start at $287, while 400-level seats start at $141, and 200-level seats cost $253.

It's important to note that prices on Vivid Seats, a recognized secondary market tickets platform, could go up or down based on demand.

Jets vs 49ers prime-time Week 1 watch

The Niners take on the New York Jets at home in prime time in Week 1 to kick off the season.

Last season's stories for the two teams were dissimilar. The Jets created a lot of excitement before the 2023 season when they brought in quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the four-time NFL MVP suffered an Achilles injury early in his first game for the team. The Jets still persevered and wound up with a solid 7-10 record at the end of the season.

In the case of the Red and Gold, they advanced to the Super Bowl after narrowly defeating the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in their first two games in the playoffs. They ultimately fell short against the Chiefs in overtime in the championship game.

The Robert Saleh factor is another aspect of the Jets-49ers game. The head coach served as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons before joining the Jets in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers has a 6-3 career record versus the Niners and has only failed to win one of the last five regular-season starts against the team. It will be interesting to see what the quarterback will bring to the Jets’ offense in 2024.