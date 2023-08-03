Jets vs Browns Hall of Fame Game: 5 players to watch out for feat. Zach Wilson and Mekhi Becton

Football is back, as the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns will face off tonight in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game. Each year, during the weekend of the Hall of Fame induction, two teams face off in an exhibition game, days before the ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

The Jets and Browns will kick off the preseason tonight at 8 p.m. ET, with the Jets being -1.5 favorites.

While many starters such as Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner and Deshaun Watson already been ruled out of tonight's contest, there are other players to look out for.

There is a football game tonight!

Here are five players to watch out for in tonight's Hall of Fame Game.

#1 - Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson during Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets

All eyes are on third-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson was the Jets' first-round pick in 2021 as he was selected second overall. After two lousy seasons, the Jets made the move to trade for Aaron Rodgers to take over and lead the team. Rodgers won't play tonight.

Wilson is now the Jets' backup, and he could eventually succeed Rodgers. Tonight will be crucial for Wilson to see how he is as a backup and will give the Jets an idea if he's improved from last season.

#2 - Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton during New York Jets Training Camp

Another first-rounder by the Jets who has to prove he has some talent left. Mekhi Becton hasn't played a snap in nearly two years. In 2021, he suffered cartilage damage to his knee on Sept. 12 and missed the rest of the season.

Last year, during training camp, he was diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap and missed the entire season.

Tonight will be the first time Becton will play meaningful snaps in years, and it will give the Jets an idea about his health's progress/status.

#3 - Jason Brownlee

Jason Brownlee during NFL Combine

Rookie wide receiver Jason Brownlee has been showing off at training camp for the New York Jets. He's made numerous great plays in practice, including a nice one-handed OBJ-like snag. The undrafted product out of Southern Mississippi was productive since his college freshman season and recorded 16 touchdowns in the past two seasons.

Many think that Brownlee has a legit chance to make the final roster, and tonight, he will get to prove that at the biggest stage.

@nyjets Jets’ undrafted free-agent WR Jason Brownlee, who led Southern Miss in receiving the past three seasons, made another dazzling catch today, as he has done throughout camp.@nyjets pic.twitter.com/QeWwDWTtmK

#4 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson -obinson during the 2023 NFL Combine

The Cleveland Browns will be benching Deshaun Watson tonight. Backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be startingat QB. Thomspon-Robinson was the Browns' fifth-round pick out of UCLA. He had a 9-4 record in his last season in college.

Thompson-Robinson is a dual-threat quarterback, and tonight, he will be able to display his modern-day QB skillset.

#5 - Jerome Ford

Jerome Ford during Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford will get a chance at a big workload tonight. The second-year Browns running back didn't see the field much last season as he only recorded 12 rushing yards. He recorded 723 return yards on special teams. The team could find out tonight if he can be a good backup for Nick Chubb.