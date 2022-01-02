×
New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Param Nagda
Modified Jan 02, 2022 03:16 PM IST
Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

New York Jets injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Jamison CrowderWRCalfDoubtful

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Shaquil BarrettOLBKneeOut
Jason Pierre-PaulOLBShoulderOut
Richard ShermanCBAchillesDoubtful
Antonio BrownWRAnkleQuestionable
Antoine Winfield Jr.SFootQuestionable
Justin WatsonWRQuadricepQuestionable
Mike EvansWRHamstringQuestionable
Jamal DeanCBIllnessQuestionable
Sean Murphy-BuntingCBIllnessQuestionable

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup

New York Jets

QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Michael Carter | WR - Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios | TE - Kenny Yeboah | OL - George Fant, Alijah-Vera Tucker, Dan Freeney, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Morgan Moses

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shephard, Ronald Blair | LB - Del'Shawn Phillips, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Riley | K - Eddy Pineiro | P - Braden Mann

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Ronald Jones II | WR - Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Mike Evans | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Anthony Nelson, Devin White, Kevin Minter, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka | CB - Sean Murphy-Buntings, Carlton Davis | S - Andrew Adams, Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Sterling Hofrichter

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
