New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

New York Jets injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Jamison Crowder WR Calf Doubtful

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Shaquil Barrett OLB Knee Out Jason Pierre-Paul OLB Shoulder Out Richard Sherman CB Achilles Doubtful Antonio Brown WR Ankle Questionable Antoine Winfield Jr. S Foot Questionable Justin Watson WR Quadricep Questionable Mike Evans WR Hamstring Questionable Jamal Dean CB Illness Questionable Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Illness Questionable

New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup

New York Jets

QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Michael Carter | WR - Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios | TE - Kenny Yeboah | OL - George Fant, Alijah-Vera Tucker, Dan Freeney, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Morgan Moses

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shephard, Ronald Blair | LB - Del'Shawn Phillips, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Riley | K - Eddy Pineiro | P - Braden Mann

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady | RB - Ronald Jones II | WR - Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Mike Evans | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs

Also Read Article Continues below

DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Anthony Nelson, Devin White, Kevin Minter, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka | CB - Sean Murphy-Buntings, Carlton Davis | S - Andrew Adams, Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Sterling Hofrichter

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar