New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report
New York Jets injury report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report
New York Jets vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting lineup
New York Jets
QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Michael Carter | WR - Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios | TE - Kenny Yeboah | OL - George Fant, Alijah-Vera Tucker, Dan Freeney, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Morgan Moses
DL - John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Nathan Shephard, Ronald Blair | LB - Del'Shawn Phillips, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Ashtyn Davis, Elijah Riley | K - Eddy Pineiro | P - Braden Mann
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB - Tom Brady | RB - Ronald Jones II | WR - Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller, Mike Evans | TE - Rob Gronkowski | OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs
Also ReadArticle Continues below
DL - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston | LB - Anthony Nelson, Devin White, Kevin Minter, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka | CB - Sean Murphy-Buntings, Carlton Davis | S - Andrew Adams, Jordan Whitehead | K - Ryan Succop | P - Sterling Hofrichter