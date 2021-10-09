Jets vs Falcons: Injury report and starting lineup - October 10 | NFL 2021-22 Season

NFL fans in London will get to see the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons square off in Week 5 for the first game of the 2021 NFL International Series. They were probably hoping for a more exciting game.

Apart from the matchup between Zach Wilson and Matt Ryan, the future and the present, it's difficult to get very excited for this matchup. Both teams are 1-3 and don't have bigger goals to play for this season.

The Jets won their first game of the season in a surprising effort against the Tennessee Titans. As Zach Wilson gets used to the speed of the NFL game, can he lead New York to back-to-back wins now that the pressure's off his shoulders?

Check out the injury report and the starting lineups for the game.

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons injury report

New York Jets

The Jets will miss star safety Marcus Maye as he deals with an ankle concussion that should keep him out for three to four weeks. Another safety, Adrian Colbert, is also out for Sunday's game.

Zach Wilson will also be short of some receiving depth, with tight end Tyler Kroft and receiver Jeff Smith out for the contest.

Player Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Adrian Colbert S Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Tyler Kroft TE Back DNP DNP DNP OUT Marcus Maye S Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Jeff Smith WR Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Brandin Echols CB Concussion DNP LP FP Questionable Nathan Shephard DL Knee DNP LP FP Questionable Denzel Mims WR Illness DNP FP FP Eijah Moore WR Concussion LP FP FP

Atlanta Falcons

Who's Matt Ryan going to throw to?

The Falcons will be without their two main receivers for this game, with Calvin Ridley out for personal reasons and Russell Gage out because of an ankle problem.

Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson hasn't traveled to London with the team as he also nurses an ankle injury. Safety Erik Harris and cornerback Avery Williams are doubtful for the game.

Player Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Marlon Davidson DL Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Russell Gage WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Calvin Ridley WR Personal matter DNP DNP Out Erik Harris S Calf DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Avery Williams CB Hamstring LP DNP Doubtful

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons starting lineup

New York Jets

QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Tevin Coleman | WR - Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder | TE - Ryan Griffin | OL - George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

DL - Shaq Lawson, Foley Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers, Quinnen Williams | LB - C. J. Mosley, Quincy Williams | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Ashtyn Davis, Sharrod Neasman | K - Matt Amendola | P - Thomas Morstead

Atlanta Falcons

QB - Matt Ryan | RB - Mike Davis | WR - Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe | TE - Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts | OL - Jake Matthews, Jalen Mayfield, Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

DL - Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Jonathan Bullard| LB - Steven Means, Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Jacob Tuoiti-Mariner | CB - AJ Terrell, Fabian Moreau | S - TJ Green, Duron Harmon | K - Younghoe Koo | P - Dustin Colquitt

