Jets vs Falcons prediction, odds and picks - October 10 | NFL season 2021-22 

NFL fans in London will get to see the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons square off in Week 5 for the first game of the 2021 NFL International Series. They were probably hoping for a more exciting game.

Apart from the matchup between Zach Wilson and Matt Ryan, the future and the present, it's difficult to get very excited for this matchup. Both teams are 1-3 and don't have bigger goals to play for this season.

The Jets won their first game of the season in a surprising effort against the Tennessee Titans. As Zach Wilson gets used to the speed of the NFL game, can he lead New York to back-to-back wins now that the pressure's off his shoulders?

New York Jets (1-3) vs Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

Match Details

Fixture - New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons | Week 5 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - October 10, 9:30 AM EST

Venue - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK.

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons Betting Odds

Spreads

Jets: +2.5 (-110)

Falcons: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jets: +128

Falcons: -152

Totals

Jets: u45.5 (-114)

Falcons o45.5 (-106).

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons Game Picks

It seems that the Jets are a better team than the Falcons, and Atlanta will be without their two main receiving options for this game, as Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage have not traveled to London.

The +128 moneyline for New York is fantastic value for this game. Zach Wilson is full of confidence following a great game and his first NFL win; Matt Ryan, on the other hand, will lead a depleted team without much motivation to play for.

Hammer the Jets moneyline in this game.

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons Key Injuries

Some important players will be missing for both sides in this international game. The Jets will miss star safety Marcus Maye as he deals with a ankle concussion that should keep him out for three to four weeks. Another safety, Adrian Colbert, is also out for Sunday's game.

Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings

As said before, the Falcons will be without their two main receivers for this game, with Calvin Ridley out for personal reasons and Russell Gage out because of an ankle problem. Defensive lineman Marlon Davidson hasn't traveled to London with the team as he also nurses an ankle injury.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Calvin Ridley since 2020🔺 46 catches of 15+ yards (1st)

🔺 17 deep receptions (2nd)Come back soon 🙏 Calvin Ridley since 2020🔺 46 catches of 15+ yards (1st)

🔺 17 deep receptions (2nd)Come back soon 🙏 https://t.co/Uk2j61DMZz

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons Head-to-Head

The New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons have played 12 times, with the Falcons leading the series 7-5.

The last game between these two teams was a 2017 contest where the Falcons won 25-20. Atlanta was trying to find its groove following the Super Bowl LI collapse, while the Jets had a surprise positive start to that season as everybody thought the team was a 0-16 candidate. The Falcons won a close contest.

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction

This can become an exciting game as there's not a huge talent gap between these two teams. The Falcons are coming off of a hard-fought loss against Washington and, while they should have less difficulty defending the pass, the Jets are boasting a good defense right now. It's not going to be easy for Atlanta to score in this game.

Prediction: The Jets win this game in a surprising effort led by rookie Zach Wilson, who'll have the best game of his career and throw for three touchdowns.

