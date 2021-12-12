New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 14 

The New Orleans Saints will travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Jets in Week 14.

Neither team is in playoff contention, but the Saints have an outside chance to win their remaining five games. The Jets' first season with new head coach Robert Saleh has been a mixed bag, but they weren't expected to challenge for a playoff spot this season, which reflects in their 3-9 record.

The Saints need a win to keep their bleak playoff hopes alive, while the Jets will want to give their fans something to cheer about. Ahead of this Week 14, check out the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints injury report

New York Jets

Player Position Injury Game Status Michael Carter II CB Concussion Out Tevin Coleman RB Concussion Out Trevon Wesco TE Ankle Out Laurent Duvernay-Tardif OL Ankle Questionable Ryan Griffin TE Knee/Ankle Questionable Elijah Moore WR Quadriceps Questionable C.J. Mosley LB Back Questionable Sheldon Rankins DL Knee Questionable John Franklin-Myers DL Hip Questionable

The Jets have three confirmed absentees for their game against the Saints on Sunday: cornerback Michael Carter II (concussion), running back Tevin Coleman (concussion) and tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle).

Several players are also questionable to feature on Sunday. Defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins and John Franklin-Myers have knee and hip injuries, respectively. Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been dealing with an ankle issue. Linebacker C.J. Mosley has a troublesome back. Tight end Ryan Griffin has knee and ankle troubles, while wide receiver Elijah Moore has been dealing with a quadriceps injury.

Moore did not practice on Friday and will likely be the only player among those listed as questionable to miss the game.

New Orleans Saints

Player Position Injury Game Status Ryan Ramczyk T Knee Out Pete Warner LB Elbow Out Kaden Eliss LB Hamstring Out Lil' Jordan Humphrey WR Hamstring Questionable

The Saints will be without three key players for the game on Sunday. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk will continue to remain sidelined with a knee injury. Linebackers Pete Warner and Kaden Eliss will miss the trip with elbow and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Wide receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and did not practice on Friday. He likely won't feature against the Jets.

New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints starting lineup

New York Jets

QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Tevin Coleman | WR - Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore | TE - Ryan Griffin | OL - George Fant, Alijah-Vera Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

DL - John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams, Shaq Lawson | LB - Del'Shawn Phillips, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams | CB - Javelin Guidry, Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II | S - Sharrod Neasman, Ashtyn Davis | K - Matt Ammendola | P - Braden Mann

New Orleans Saints

QB - Taysom Hill | RB - Alvin Kamara | WR - Tre'quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Kenny Stills | TE - Nick Vannett | OL - James Hurst, Calvin Throckmorton, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Jordan Mills

DL - Marcus Davenport, Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata, Carl Granderson | LB - Zach Baun, Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis | CB - Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore | S - Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K - Brett Maher | P - Blake Gillikin

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar