New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 14 

The New Orleans Saints will travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Jets in Week 14.
Neither team is in playoff contention, but the Saints have an outside chance to win their remaining five games. The Jets' first season with new head coach Robert Saleh has been a mixed bag, but they weren't expected to challenge for a playoff spot this season, which reflects in their 3-9 record.
The Saints need a win to keep their bleak playoff hopes alive, while the Jets will want to give their fans something to cheer about. Ahead of this Week 14, check out the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.
New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints injury report
New York Jets
The Jets have three confirmed absentees for their game against the Saints on Sunday: cornerback Michael Carter II (concussion), running back Tevin Coleman (concussion) and tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle).
Several players are also questionable to feature on Sunday. Defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins and John Franklin-Myers have knee and hip injuries, respectively. Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been dealing with an ankle issue. Linebacker C.J. Mosley has a troublesome back. Tight end Ryan Griffin has knee and ankle troubles, while wide receiver Elijah Moore has been dealing with a quadriceps injury.
Moore did not practice on Friday and will likely be the only player among those listed as questionable to miss the game.
New Orleans Saints
The Saints will be without three key players for the game on Sunday. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk will continue to remain sidelined with a knee injury. Linebackers Pete Warner and Kaden Eliss will miss the trip with elbow and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Wide receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and did not practice on Friday. He likely won't feature against the Jets.
New York Jets vs. New Orleans Saints starting lineup
New York Jets
QB - Zach Wilson | RB - Tevin Coleman | WR - Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore | TE - Ryan Griffin | OL - George Fant, Alijah-Vera Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses
DL - John Franklin-Myers, Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams, Shaq Lawson | LB - Del'Shawn Phillips, C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams | CB - Javelin Guidry, Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II | S - Sharrod Neasman, Ashtyn Davis | K - Matt Ammendola | P - Braden Mann
New Orleans Saints
QB - Taysom Hill | RB - Alvin Kamara | WR - Tre'quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Kenny Stills | TE - Nick Vannett | OL - James Hurst, Calvin Throckmorton, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Jordan Mills
Also ReadArticle Continues below
DL - Marcus Davenport, Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata, Carl Granderson | LB - Zach Baun, Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis | CB - Paulson Adebo, Marshon Lattimore | S - Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K - Brett Maher | P - Blake Gillikin