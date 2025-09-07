Jets vs. Steelers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers will start as the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback for the first time on Sunday. He signed as a free agent in June and will start against the New York Jets, where he spent the last two seasons before he was released in March.

Ad

Justin Fields, the starting quarterback for the Jets this season, was a member of the Steelers in 2024. He will be motivated to play well on Sunday to show the Steelers what they are missing.

Here, we'll examine both teams' projected starting lineups for the Sunday afternoon game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup for Week 1

New York Jets projected starting lineup

Ad

Trending

Quarterback Justin Fields of the New York Jets - Source: Getty

Below is how the Jets are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Steelers:

Ad

Position Starter QB Justin Fields RB Breece Hall WR Xavier Gipson WR Garrett Wilson WR Josh Reynolds TE Mason Taylor FB Andrew Beck LG John Simpson LT Olu Fashanu C Josh Myers RG Joe Tippmann RT Armand Membou

Ad

Below is how the Jets are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Steelers:

Position Starter LDE Will McDonald IV LDT Harrison Phillips RDT Quinnen Williams RDE Michael Clemons WLB Marcelino McCrary-Ball MLB Jamien Sherwood SLB Quincy Williams LCB Sauce Gardner SS Tony Adams FS Andre Cisco RCB Brandon Stephens NB Michael Carter II

Ad

Below is how the Jets' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Steelers:

Position Starter PK Nick Folk P Austin McNamara H Austin McNamara KR Kene Nwangwu PR Xavier Gipson LS Thomas Hennessy

Ad

Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Steelers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Jets:

Ad

Position Starter QB Aaron Rodgers RB Jaylen Warren WR Roman Wilson WR DK Metcalf WR Calvin Austin III TE Pat Freiermuth TE Jonnu Smith LT Broderick Jones LG Isaac Seumalo C Zach Frazier RT Troy Fautanu RG Mason McCormick

Ad

Below is how the Steelers are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Jets:

Position Starter DL Cameron Heyward NT Keeanu Benton DL Isaiahh Loudermilk OLB Alex Highsmith ILB Payton Wilson ILB Patrick Queen OLB T.J. Watt CB Joey Porter Jr. CB Darius Slay NB Jalen Ramsey FS Juan Thornhill SS DeShon Elliott

Ad

Below is how the Steelers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Jets:

Position Starter PK Chris Boswell P Corliss Waitman H Corliss Waitman PR Calvin Austin III KR Kenneth Gainwell LS Christian Kuntz

Ad

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

New York Jets depth chart

Below is a look at the Jets’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Justin Fields Tyrod Taylor - - RB Breece Hall Braelon Allen Isaiah Davis Kene Nwangwu WR Garrett Wilson Xavier Gipson Irvin Charles - WR Josh Reynolds Arian Smith - - WR Allen Lazard Tyler Johnson - - TE Mason Taylor Jeremy Ruckert

Stone Smartt Jelani Woods FB Andrew Beck - - - LG John Simpson - - - LT Olu Fashanu Max Mitchell Esa Pole - C Josh Myers Joe Tippmann Gus Hartwig (IR) - RG Joe Tippmann Xavier Newman Alijah Vera-Tucker (IR) RT Armand Membou Chukwuma Okorafor

Ad

Below is a look at the Jets’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Will McDonald IV Tyler Baron - - LDT Harrison Phillips Jowon Briggs Byron Cowart - RDT Quinnen Williams Jay Tufele Leonard Taylor III - RDE Michael Clemons Braiden McGregor Jermaine Johnson - WLB Marcelino McCrary-Ball Cam Jones - - MLB Jamien Sherwood Kiko Mauigoa Ja'Markis Weston (IR) - SLB Quincy Williams - - - LCB Sauce Gardner Qwan'tez Stiggers Azareye'h Thomas Kris Boyd (IR) FS Andre Cisco Malachi Moore - - SS Tony Adams Isaiah Oliver - - RCB Brandon Stephens Tony Adams - - NB Michael Carter - - -

Ad

Below is a look at the Jets’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Nick Folk - - P Austin McNamara - - H Austin McNamara - - LS Thomas Hennessy - - KR Kene Nwangwu Xavier Gipson Arian Smith PR Xavier Gipson Isaiah Davis -

Ad

Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

Below is a look at the Steelers’ offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Aaron Rodgers Mason Rudolph Skylar Thompson Will Howard (IR) RB Jaylen Warren Kenneth Gainwell Kaleb Johnson Trey Sermon WR Roman Wilson Scotty Miller Ke’Shawn Williams - WR DK Metcalf Ben Skowronek Lance McCutcheon - WR Calvin Austin III Max Hurleman - - TE Pat Freiermuth Darnell Washington Donald Parham (IR) - TE Jonnu Smith Connor Heyward JJ Galbreath - LT Broderick Jones Calvin Anderson Gareth Warren (IR) - LG Isaac Seumalo Spencer Anderson - - C Zach Frazier Ryan McCollum - - RG Mason McCormick Max Scharping Steven Jones - RT Troy Fautanu Andrus Peat Dylan Cook -

Ad

Below is a look at the Steelers’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Cameron Heyward Logan Lee Esezi Otomewo Kyler Baugh NT Keeanu Benton Daniel Ekuale Domenique Davis (IR) - RDE Derrick Harmon Isaiahh Loudermilk Yahya Black Dean Lowry (IR) SLB Alex Highsmith Nick Herbig DeMarvin Leal - RILB Payton Wilson Malik Harrison Carson Bruener Jon Rhattigan LILB Patrick Queen Cole Holcomb - - WLB T.J. Watt Jack Sawyer Julius Welschof - RCB Joey Porter Jr. Brandin Echols Daryl Porter Jr. - LCB Darius Slay James Pierre Cory Trice (IR) Cameron McCutcheon (IR) NB Jalen Ramsey D’Shawn Jamison - - FS Juan Thornhill Chuck Clark - - SS DeShon Elliott Miles Killebrew Sebastian Castro -

Ad

Below is a look at the Steelers’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Chris Boswell - - P Corliss Waitman - - H Corliss Waitman - - LS Christian Kuntz - - KR Kenneth Gainwell Jaylen Warren Roman Wilson PR Calvin Austin III Donte Kent (IR) Scotty Miller

Ad

How to watch the Jets vs. Steelers Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and JJ Watt (color analyst) calling the action.

Fans can also stream the game via FuboTV and NFL+.

Ad

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), JJ Watt (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount+ app, NFL+

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.