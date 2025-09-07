Jets vs. Steelers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season
Aaron Rodgers will start as the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback for the first time on Sunday. He signed as a free agent in June and will start against the New York Jets, where he spent the last two seasons before he was released in March.
Justin Fields, the starting quarterback for the Jets this season, was a member of the Steelers in 2024. He will be motivated to play well on Sunday to show the Steelers what they are missing.
Here, we'll examine both teams' projected starting lineups for the Sunday afternoon game.
New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup for Week 1
New York Jets projected starting lineup
Below is how the Jets are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Steelers:
Position
Starter
QB
Justin Fields
RB
Breece Hall
WR
Xavier Gipson
WR
Garrett Wilson
WR
Josh Reynolds
TE
Mason Taylor
FB
Andrew Beck
LG
John Simpson
LT
Olu Fashanu
C
Josh Myers
RG
Joe Tippmann
RT
Armand Membou
Below is how the Jets are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Steelers:
Position
Starter
LDE
Will McDonald IV
LDT
Harrison Phillips
RDT
Quinnen Williams
RDE
Michael Clemons
WLB
Marcelino McCrary-Ball
MLB
Jamien Sherwood
SLB
Quincy Williams
LCB
Sauce Gardner
SS
Tony Adams
FS
Andre Cisco
RCB
Brandon Stephens
NB
Michael Carter II
Below is how the Jets' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Steelers:
Position
Starter
PK
Nick Folk
P
Austin McNamara
H
Austin McNamara
KR
Kene Nwangwu
PR
Xavier Gipson
LS
Thomas Hennessy
Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup
Below is how the Steelers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Jets:
Position
Starter
QB
Aaron Rodgers
RB
Jaylen Warren
WR
Roman Wilson
WR
DK Metcalf
WR
Calvin Austin III
TE
Pat Freiermuth
TE
Jonnu Smith
LT
Broderick Jones
LG
Isaac Seumalo
C
Zach Frazier
RT
Troy Fautanu
RG
Mason McCormick
Below is how the Steelers are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Jets:
Position
Starter
DL
Cameron Heyward
NT
Keeanu Benton
DL
Isaiahh Loudermilk
OLB
Alex Highsmith
ILB
Payton Wilson
ILB
Patrick Queen
OLB
T.J. Watt
CB
Joey Porter Jr.
CB
Darius Slay
NB
Jalen Ramsey
FS
Juan Thornhill
SS
DeShon Elliott
Below is how the Steelers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Jets:
Position
Starter
PK
Chris Boswell
P
Corliss Waitman
H
Corliss Waitman
PR
Calvin Austin III
KR
Kenneth Gainwell
LS
Christian Kuntz
New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart
New York Jets depth chart
Below is a look at the Jets’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Justin Fields
Tyrod Taylor
-
-
RB
Breece Hall
Braelon Allen
Isaiah Davis
Kene Nwangwu
WR
Garrett Wilson
Xavier Gipson
Irvin Charles
-
WR
Josh Reynolds
Arian Smith
-
-
WR
Allen Lazard
Tyler Johnson
-
-
TE
Mason Taylor
Jeremy Ruckert
Stone Smartt
Jelani Woods
FB
Andrew Beck
-
-
-
LG
John Simpson
-
-
-
LT
Olu Fashanu
Max Mitchell
Esa Pole
-
C
Josh Myers
Joe Tippmann
Gus Hartwig (IR)
-
RG
Joe Tippmann
Xavier Newman
Alijah Vera-Tucker (IR)
RT
Armand Membou
Chukwuma Okorafor
Below is a look at the Jets’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Will McDonald IV
Tyler Baron
-
-
LDT
Harrison Phillips
Jowon Briggs
Byron Cowart
-
RDT
Quinnen Williams
Jay Tufele
Leonard Taylor III
-
RDE
Michael Clemons
Braiden McGregor
Jermaine Johnson
-
WLB
Marcelino McCrary-Ball
Cam Jones
-
-
MLB
Jamien Sherwood
Kiko Mauigoa
Ja'Markis Weston (IR)
-
SLB
Quincy Williams
-
-
-
LCB
Sauce Gardner
Qwan'tez Stiggers
Azareye'h Thomas
Kris Boyd (IR)
FS
Andre Cisco
Malachi Moore
-
-
SS
Tony Adams
Isaiah Oliver
-
-
RCB
Brandon Stephens
Tony Adams
-
-
NB
Michael Carter
-
-
-
Below is a look at the Jets’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Nick Folk
-
-
P
Austin McNamara
-
-
H
Austin McNamara
-
-
LS
Thomas Hennessy
-
-
KR
Kene Nwangwu
Xavier Gipson
Arian Smith
PR
Xavier Gipson
Isaiah Davis
-
Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart
Below is a look at the Steelers’ offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Aaron Rodgers
Mason Rudolph
Skylar Thompson
Will Howard (IR)
RB
Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Gainwell
Kaleb Johnson
Trey Sermon
WR
Roman Wilson
Scotty Miller
Ke’Shawn Williams
-
WR
DK Metcalf
Ben Skowronek
Lance McCutcheon
-
WR
Calvin Austin III
Max Hurleman
-
-
TE
Pat Freiermuth
Darnell Washington
Donald Parham (IR)
-
TE
Jonnu Smith
Connor Heyward
JJ Galbreath
-
LT
Broderick Jones
Calvin Anderson
Gareth Warren (IR)
-
LG
Isaac Seumalo
Spencer Anderson
-
-
C
Zach Frazier
Ryan McCollum
-
-
RG
Mason McCormick
Max Scharping
Steven Jones
-
RT
Troy Fautanu
Andrus Peat
Dylan Cook
-
Below is a look at the Steelers’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Cameron Heyward
Logan Lee
Esezi Otomewo
Kyler Baugh
NT
Keeanu Benton
Daniel Ekuale
Domenique Davis (IR)
-
RDE
Derrick Harmon
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Yahya Black
Dean Lowry (IR)
SLB
Alex Highsmith
Nick Herbig
DeMarvin Leal
-
RILB
Payton Wilson
Malik Harrison
Carson Bruener
Jon Rhattigan
LILB
Patrick Queen
Cole Holcomb
-
-
WLB
T.J. Watt
Jack Sawyer
Julius Welschof
-
RCB
Joey Porter Jr.
Brandin Echols
Daryl Porter Jr.
-
LCB
Darius Slay
James Pierre
Cory Trice (IR)
Cameron McCutcheon (IR)
NB
Jalen Ramsey
D’Shawn Jamison
-
-
FS
Juan Thornhill
Chuck Clark
-
-
SS
DeShon Elliott
Miles Killebrew
Sebastian Castro
-
Below is a look at the Steelers’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Chris Boswell
-
-
P
Corliss Waitman
-
-
H
Corliss Waitman
-
-
LS
Christian Kuntz
-
-
KR
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
Roman Wilson
PR
Calvin Austin III
Donte Kent (IR)
Scotty Miller
How to watch the Jets vs. Steelers Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and JJ Watt (color analyst) calling the action.
Fans can also stream the game via FuboTV and NFL+.
Game info:
Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.
Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.
Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.