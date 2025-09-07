Jets vs. Steelers projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Modified Sep 07, 2025 10:30 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Aaron Rodgers will start as the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback for the first time on Sunday. He signed as a free agent in June and will start against the New York Jets, where he spent the last two seasons before he was released in March.

Justin Fields, the starting quarterback for the Jets this season, was a member of the Steelers in 2024. He will be motivated to play well on Sunday to show the Steelers what they are missing.

Here, we'll examine both teams' projected starting lineups for the Sunday afternoon game.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup for Week 1

New York Jets projected starting lineup

Quarterback Justin Fields of the New York Jets - Source: Getty
Below is how the Jets are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Steelers:

PositionStarter
QBJustin Fields
RBBreece Hall
WRXavier Gipson
WRGarrett Wilson
WRJosh Reynolds
TEMason Taylor
FBAndrew Beck
LGJohn Simpson
LTOlu Fashanu
CJosh Myers
RGJoe Tippmann
RTArmand Membou
Below is how the Jets are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Steelers:

PositionStarter
LDEWill McDonald IV
LDTHarrison Phillips
RDTQuinnen Williams
RDEMichael Clemons
WLBMarcelino McCrary-Ball
MLBJamien Sherwood
SLBQuincy Williams
LCBSauce Gardner
SSTony Adams
FSAndre Cisco
RCBBrandon Stephens
NBMichael Carter II
Below is how the Jets' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Steelers:

PositionStarter
PKNick Folk
PAustin McNamara
HAustin McNamara
KRKene Nwangwu
PRXavier Gipson
LSThomas Hennessy
Pittsburgh Steelers projected starting lineup

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn
Below is how the Steelers are projected to line up on offense to start the game against the Jets:

PositionStarter
QBAaron Rodgers
RBJaylen Warren
WRRoman Wilson
WRDK Metcalf
WRCalvin Austin III
TEPat Freiermuth
TEJonnu Smith
LTBroderick Jones
LGIsaac Seumalo
CZach Frazier
RTTroy Fautanu
RGMason McCormick
Below is how the Steelers are projected to line up in defense to start the game against the Jets:

PositionStarter
DLCameron Heyward
NTKeeanu Benton
DLIsaiahh Loudermilk
OLBAlex Highsmith
ILBPayton Wilson
ILBPatrick Queen
OLBT.J. Watt
CBJoey Porter Jr.
CBDarius Slay
NBJalen Ramsey
FSJuan Thornhill
SSDeShon Elliott
Below is how the Steelers' special teams are projected to line up to start the game against the Jets:

PositionStarter
PKChris Boswell
PCorliss Waitman
HCorliss Waitman
PRCalvin Austin III
KRKenneth Gainwell
LSChristian Kuntz
New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

New York Jets depth chart

Below is a look at the Jets’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJustin FieldsTyrod Taylor--
RBBreece HallBraelon AllenIsaiah DavisKene Nwangwu
WRGarrett WilsonXavier GipsonIrvin Charles-
WRJosh ReynoldsArian Smith--
WRAllen LazardTyler Johnson--
TEMason TaylorJeremy Ruckert
Stone SmarttJelani Woods
FBAndrew Beck---
LGJohn Simpson---
LTOlu FashanuMax MitchellEsa Pole-
CJosh MyersJoe TippmannGus Hartwig (IR)-
RGJoe TippmannXavier NewmanAlijah Vera-Tucker (IR)
RTArmand MembouChukwuma Okorafor
Below is a look at the Jets’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEWill McDonald IVTyler Baron--
LDTHarrison PhillipsJowon BriggsByron Cowart-
RDTQuinnen WilliamsJay TufeleLeonard Taylor III-
RDEMichael ClemonsBraiden McGregorJermaine Johnson-
WLBMarcelino McCrary-BallCam Jones--
MLBJamien SherwoodKiko MauigoaJa'Markis Weston (IR)-
SLBQuincy Williams---
LCBSauce GardnerQwan'tez StiggersAzareye'h ThomasKris Boyd (IR)
FSAndre CiscoMalachi Moore--
SSTony AdamsIsaiah Oliver--
RCBBrandon StephensTony Adams--
NBMichael Carter---
Below is a look at the Jets’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKNick Folk--
PAustin McNamara--
HAustin McNamara--
LSThomas Hennessy- -
KRKene NwangwuXavier GipsonArian Smith
PRXavier GipsonIsaiah Davis-
Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

Below is a look at the Steelers’ offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBAaron RodgersMason RudolphSkylar ThompsonWill Howard (IR)
RBJaylen WarrenKenneth GainwellKaleb JohnsonTrey Sermon
WRRoman WilsonScotty MillerKe’Shawn Williams-
WRDK MetcalfBen SkowronekLance McCutcheon-
WRCalvin Austin IIIMax Hurleman--
TEPat FreiermuthDarnell WashingtonDonald Parham (IR)-
TEJonnu SmithConnor HeywardJJ Galbreath-
LTBroderick JonesCalvin AndersonGareth Warren (IR)-
LGIsaac SeumaloSpencer Anderson--
C Zach Frazier Ryan McCollum --
RGMason McCormick Max Scharping Steven Jones-
RTTroy Fautanu Andrus Peat Dylan Cook-
Below is a look at the Steelers’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDECameron HeywardLogan LeeEsezi OtomewoKyler Baugh
NTKeeanu BentonDaniel EkualeDomenique Davis (IR)-
RDEDerrick HarmonIsaiahh LoudermilkYahya BlackDean Lowry (IR)
SLBAlex HighsmithNick HerbigDeMarvin Leal-
RILBPayton WilsonMalik HarrisonCarson BruenerJon Rhattigan
LILBPatrick QueenCole Holcomb--
WLBT.J. WattJack SawyerJulius Welschof-
RCBJoey Porter Jr.Brandin EcholsDaryl Porter Jr.-
LCBDarius SlayJames PierreCory Trice (IR)Cameron McCutcheon (IR)
NBJalen Ramsey D’Shawn Jamison --
FSJuan Thornhill Chuck Clark --
SSDeShon Elliott Miles Killebrew Sebastian Castro-
Below is a look at the Steelers’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKChris Boswell--
PCorliss Waitman--
HCorliss Waitman--
LSChristian Kuntz - -
KRKenneth Gainwell Jaylen Warren Roman Wilson
PRCalvin Austin III Donte Kent (IR)Scotty Miller
How to watch the Jets vs. Steelers Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and JJ Watt (color analyst) calling the action.

Fans can also stream the game via FuboTV and NFL+.

Game info:

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), JJ Watt (color analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Live Streaming: FuboTV, Paramount+ app, NFL+

Twitter icon

