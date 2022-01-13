Watch: Jim Harbaugh had a cryptic response when asked about rumors surrounding NFL return

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked with several NFL coaching jobs over the last couple of days. Having led the Wolverines to an Orange Bowl appearance against the Georgia Bulldogs, a game in which they lost 34-11, the former 49ers head coach could be making a return to professional football.

Harbaugh spoke at a press conference for the Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award, which is for Coach of the Year, and was asked about potential rumors suggesting he could be lined up as a head coach for several NFL teams.

“It’s a little more enjoyable this year, as compared to the rumors last year, so,” he responded.

Could Jim Harbaugh return to the NFL?

The 58-year-old will be at the top of several teams' wishlists as they look for a new coach. The Denver Broncos, the Minnesota Vikings, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants are all in for a new head coach, with Harbaugh fitting the bill for many.

Having really made his name as a coach with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, he made the NFC Championship game in 2011, a Super Bowl appearance in 2012 and got the 49ers to the NFC Championship game again in 2013. However, he lost all three before having an 8-8 season in 2014. Later, he and the organization mutually agreed to part ways.

Since 2015, the 58-year-old has been head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, but his name is now being touted as an NFL coach again. Given his predigree and his ability to bring teams together and get the best out of them, organizations would be foolish not to at least entertain the idea of Harbaugh becoming their head coach.

Whether he wants to leave his college post remains to be seen, but his answer suggesting that the rumors are better than what they were this time last year indicates that a move could be happening.

He would likely get his choice of team given he is possibly the most high-profile coaching candidate and has experience in big games, having made at least the NFC Championship in his first three seasons, being the only coach to do so.

There will be a lot of moving parts in getting another NFL head coaching job, but one thing is for sure: Harbaugh will be fielding calls non-stop over the offseason.

Edited by Piyush Bisht