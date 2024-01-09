Jim Harbaugh vs John Harbaugh: Comparing HCs win-loss record in NFL

Jim Harbaugh and John Harbaugh have both found plenty of NFL success as head coaches. While John is continuing with his pro career in 2023 as the Baltimore Ravens earned the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs, Jim is with the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines, who are playing in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.

Before joining Michigan, Jim Harbaugh helped the San Francisco 49ers win an NFC title, so the two brothers know how to win, regardless of whether it's in college or the pros. Here's how their records stack up against each other, comparing their success at the NFL level.

Jim Harbaugh's NFL record

Jim Harbaugh was hired as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers before the 2011 season after a strong four years in the same position with the Stanford Cardinal. He spent four years with the 49ers before accepting the head coaching job with his alma mater, Michigan, before the 2015 season.

In his four years with the 49ers, Harbaugh made the playoffs three times and never had a losing record. He accumulated a 44-19-1 record in the regular season to go with a 5-3 playoff record. He made a Super Bowl appearance for the 2012 season but was defeated by the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his brother John.

John Harbaugh's NFL record

The Baltimore Ravens hired John Harbaugh as their head coach before the 2008 season, and he has held that position since then. He has recorded only two losing seasons in his 16 years leading the franchise. He has also helped them reach the playoffs 11 times, including his Super Bowl victory against his brother Jim Harbaugh in what has been nicknamed the Harbaugh Bowl.

Despite coaching for 16 years with the Ravens, Harbaugh has still not lost 100 regular season games due to his excellent 61.8 winning percentage. He has a 160-99 record during the regular season, pairing it with an 11-9 playoff record. He will look to improve on his postseason record as the Ravens own the top seed, home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the upcoming NFL playoffs.