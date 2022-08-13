Jimmy Garoppolo to Browns? 3 Reasons why the trade is a disaster in the making 

Jimmy Garoppolo has been on the trade block for most of the 2022 NFL offseason. The San Francisco 49ers are ready to turn the starting quarterback position over to Trey Lance, leaving Garoppolo as the back-up. Garoppolo holds more value on the market than he does on the bench, so it's likely the 49ers will trade him.

The Cleveland Browns are one team rumored to be interested in acquiring the veteran quarterback. Deshaun Watson is likely to serve a lengthy suspension during the 2022 NFL season, so Garoppolo could potentially fill the void.

While it sounds like a wise move in theory, trading for Garoppolo could turn into somewhat of a disaster for the Browns. Here are three reasons why they may be better off staying away.

#1 - Avoiding quarterback controversy

Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson

Adding Jimmy Garoppolo could potentially spark quarterback controversy at some point during the 2022 season. The Browns already have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, Jacoby Brissett. After signing four quarterbacks this offseason already, many wonder if adding another is a good idea.

Teammates and fans may quickly become frustrated with Garoppolo if he were to struggle at any point during the year. As he is still recovering from shoulder surgery, success is far from guaranteed.

If Garoppolo does sign as a fill-in quarterback for the Browns, he could cause controversy in another way. Especially when it's time for Deshaun Watson to return. If Watson were to struggle and the Browns regress, people would call for Garoppolo to finish the season. Sticking with Brissett avoids this potential controversy.

#2 - Jimmy Garoppolo would have extremely high expectations

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has appeared in two conference championship games and a Super Bowl with the 49ers. If he were to be traded to the Browns, he would immediately be expected to elevate them to a Super Bowl contending team. Anything less would likely be considered a failure.

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio : "Do you feel like the Cleveland Browns should go after Jimmy Garoppolo?"



: "Absolutely NOT. He's one of the most overrated quarterbacks I can ever remember. The legend of Jimmy Garoppolo is greater than Jimmy Garoppolo has ever been." @Chris_Broussard : "Do you feel like the Cleveland Browns should go after Jimmy Garoppolo?" @georgewrighster : "Absolutely NOT. He's one of the most overrated quarterbacks I can ever remember. The legend of Jimmy Garoppolo is greater than Jimmy Garoppolo has ever been." 📺@Chris_Broussard: "Do you feel like the Cleveland Browns should go after Jimmy Garoppolo?"📺@georgewrighster: "Absolutely NOT. He's one of the most overrated quarterbacks I can ever remember. The legend of Jimmy Garoppolo is greater than Jimmy Garoppolo has ever been." https://t.co/OQQ1kqaQ5e

While the Browns have a strong roster and coaching staff, it's debatable whether they are in a better situation than the 49ers right now. Garoppolo's success in San Francisco may not translate to Cleveland. Especially considering the lack of preparation and chemistry he would have with the team after missing their offseason program. It's a high-risk move.

#3 - Surrendering more NFL Draft capital

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A trade for Jimmy Garoppolo would likely require the Browns to send draft picks back to the 49ers. Most NFL teams seek draft capital when trading away a veteran player, so it's likely the 49ers would do the same.

The Browns have already sent away a massive package of draft picks to acquire Deshaun Watson. They sent the Houston Texans three first-round picks, a third and two fourth-rounders. They may not want to continue sending away future assets for a temporary quarterback like Garoppolo when they already have Brissett on their roster.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell