Jimmy Garoppolo contract: Breaking down Rams QB's $4,500,000 deal with LA

Jimmy Garoppolo is set to join the Los Angeles Rams for the 2024 NFL season. The two-time Super Bowl winner will be Matthew Stafford's backup in Los Angeles for the upcoming season. Sean McVay has kept on with the tradition of hiring quarterbacks with postseason experience to serve as backups on his roster.

This article will look into the Rams quarterback's new deal. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Jimmy Garoppolo's new contract

According to Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo has joined the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year contract worth a base value of $4.5 million. This contract will cover his ongoing two game suspension, with a max value of $12 million based on incentives.

Garoppolo's new contract is similar to Sam Darnold's agreement with the San Francisco 49ers. Darnold penned a one-year deal with a base pay of $4.5 million that could rise to a maximum of $11.5 million based on incentives.

Here's a breakdown of Garoppolo's contract:

Contract 1 yr(s) / $4,500,000 Signing Bonus Undisclosed Average Salary $4,500,000 Total Guarantees Undisclosed Guaranteed at Signing Undisclosed Free Agent 2025 / UFA

How much has Jimmy Garoppolo earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Garoppolo has earned $148,667,439 in his 10-year NFL career.

The New England Patriots drafted Garoppolo in Round 2 of the 2014 Draft as a potential Tom Brady replacement. The Eastern Illinois product never took over the starting job from Brady but was on the roster of two Super Bowl-winning sides during his stint in New England. Garoppolo earned $3,074,479 in his time with the Patriots before he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers brought Garoppolo as the final piece of what they thought was a Super Bowl-winning puzzle. The former Patriots quarterback had a decent stint with the 49ers, leading them to numerous deep postseason runs. He earned a staggering $122,242,960 with the franchise before he was released at the end of the 2022 NFL season.

The Las Vegas Raiders brought Garoppolo to replace the departed franchise legend Derek Carr. Garoppolo lasted just one season in Las Vegas and earned $23,350,000 for his efforts.