Jimmy Garoppolo was supposed to be the answer for the Las Vegas Raiders after they decided to ship Derek Carr away to the New Orleans Saints. Instead, he is turning out to be a liability this season. He is an experienced campaigner and been a steady player throughout his career. But his performance since moving to Vegas have not been great.

Granted the season is still young and one does not judge a career after three games. But their loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers was particularly painful. Naturally, Las Vegas fans were not happy with the whole affairs and had some choice words for their quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo's performance against Steelers has Raiders fans fuming

Raiders fans took to social media to vent on their quarterback's performance. While there were multiple responses on X, formerly known as Twitter, we have selected some of the best to give an idea of the mood in Las Vegas tonight.

Jimmy Garoppolo failed to protect the ball on SNF

The Raiders lost the game 23-18 where one more score could have got them the victory. But it was not because Jimmy Garoppolo did not see the ball.

He had 44 attempts and completed 28 of them for a 63.6 completion percentage. He achieved 324 passing yards for the night, which is good by any measure. He also threw for two touchdown passes. However, what let him down were the three interceptions he threw.

Each of them was crucial. His first two swung the immediate momentum of the game and allowed the Steelers to go and score at the other end. And his final interception came on the last play of the game as Levi Wallace took the ball away.

Jimmy Garoppolo wanted to stop the clock, one presumes, by throwing the ball out, so that he would have a final chance to launch a Hail Mary pass and redeem himself. Instead, all it did was give back the ball to the opposition, who then saw the game out.

Jimmy Garoppolo had three interceptions coming into this weekend. It was the second-worst in the league behind Zach Wilson, who did not throw any today. He is now the leader among quarterbacks for interceptions in the 2023 NFL season with six, ahead of the Jets quarterback and Daniel Jones who have four each.

The Raiders quarterback has thrown an interception in each game this season and that is despite having players like Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow. He needs to improve that aspect immediately if he has to win the fans back.