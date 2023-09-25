Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Latest on Raiders QB for fantasy football Week 4

Jimmy Garoppolo was acquired by the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2023 NFL season after a successful career with the San Francisco 49ers. He replaced Derek Carr, who departed for the New Orleans Saints. Garoppolo brought with him a stellar record, winning 70 percent of his starts, but also an extensive injury history.

Injuries have unfortunately always been a major part of Garoppolo's story, so his health was always a risk when the Raiders landed him. During their Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he suffered yet another injury scare. While he was able to complete the game, his status now needs to be monitored ahead of Week 4.

Jimmy Garoppolo injury update

Jimmy Garoppolo

It seems as though Jimmy Garoppolo avoided any type of major injury, but his status will need to be monitored going forward. Fantasy football managers who want to start him in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers for a potential shootout, should have a backup plan just in case his injury lingers.

The most positive sign for Garoppolo, who appeared to hurt his leg on a gruesome sack by multiple Steelers defenders at the time in Week 3, is the fact that he was able to complete the game. This doesn't necessarily mean that he avoided a minor injury, as sometimes the pain or severity of the situation gets worse postgame, or the day after.

He's a name to watch when the Raiders release their first official injury report, presumably on Wednesday. As per the latest update, Garoppolo is now placed in the concussion protocol by the Raiders.

What happened to Jimmy Garoppolo?

Garoppolo injury

In the final moments of the first half of the Raiders' Week 3 game against the Steelers, Garoppolo suffered what appeared to be a concerning injury. During an offensive drive to get a score before halftime, he was sacked by multiple Steelers defenders at the same time, including T.J. Watt, who was seemingly in the backfield on every play.

Garoppolo was hit and twisted around as his leg got trapped underneath himself and a pile of players. He was immediately in noticeable pain and slowly walked back to the locker room prior to the half officially being completed. Luckily for all involved, he was able to return for the second half and complete the game. This suggests he avoided a major injury, at the least.

When will Jimmy Garoppolo return?

Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo was able to return to the game against the Steelers after briefly going into the Raiders' locker room to be checked out. His ability to do so suggests that he has good chance of playing against the Chargers in Week 4. His status on the injury report, as well as his practice participation, will give a better idea of where his health stands.

If he is in fact able to play in Week 4, he makes for a solid streaming quarterback option in fantasy football. The Chargers' defense has already allowed 87 points through their first three games, suggesting a potential shootout against the Raiders. Garoppolo will need to pass the ball often to keep up with their high-powered offense, as long as he's healthy enough to play.

