Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Latest on Raiders QB for Fantasy Football Week 8

Jimmy Garoppolo has already missed two games for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Now, there is a possibility that the quarterback could miss a third game when the Raiders take on the Detroit Lions in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.

Nonetheless, Garoppolo has established himself as a top fantasy pick over the years and fans are curious to learn whether he will play against the Lions on Monday, Oct. 30.

Jimmy Garoppolo injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

As of Wednesday, Oct. 25, Garoppolo is listed as questionable on the Raiders roster. The quarterback has been dealing with a back injury he sustained in the Week 6 game against the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo was subsequently ruled out for Las Vegas' 30-12 loss against the Chicago Bears in Week 7. However, the Raiders will be hoping to get him back into training this week.

As per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Garoppolo is uncertain to feature against the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Hence, fantasy fans should avoid picking him since it's still unclear whether the signal caller will play in the Monday Night Football game.

Expand Tweet

If Garoppolo cannot play in Week 8 against the Lions, the Raiders could start Aidan O'Connell at quarterback.

What happened to Jimmy Garoppolo?

Garoppolo suffered a back injury in the first half of the Week 6 game against the Patriots. He didn't return for the second half and was listed as out for the remainder of the contest and left the stadium in an ambulance.

Initially, there were huge concerns about Garoppolo's back injury. The QB didn't train with the Raiders in the buildup to the Week 7 game against the Bears.

However, following a few scans, it appears that Garoppolo's back problem isn't too serious. Returning to training is reportedly on the horizon for the two-time Super Bowl winner.

When will Jimmy Garoppolo return?

The Raiders have not revealed when Garoppolo will return to action. However, there is a possibility that he could train with the team this week.

Las Vegas is expected to decide on Garoppolo's availability based on his participation in training this week. However, there is still some uncertainty over the player's recovery timeline.

Update on Jimmy Garoppolo injury: As per recent reports, Garoppolo is now hopeful for an MNF return vs Lions.

Expand Tweet

If Garoppolo is unlikely to play in Week 8 against Detroit, Las Vegas will be hoping to have him back for the Week 9 game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 5.