Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Latest on Raiders QB for Week 7 fantasy football

Jimmy Garoppolo has an alarming history of various injuries during his NFL career. This was always one of the major risks associated with the Las Vegas Raiders acquiring him prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season. Through just six weeks this year, he has already missed a game and could potentially be out again after suffering another injury in Week 6.

Garoppolo has officially been diagnosed with a back injury after being removed from his most recent game and being unable to return. This puts his potential availability for Week 7 in immediate jeopardy. The Raiders, as well as his fantasy football managers, may need to make other plans for their quarterback position.

Jimmy Garoppolo injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmy Garoppolo

Want to trade for Cooper Kupp? Check out our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

When Jimmy Garoppolo exited the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 6 victory against the New England Patriots with a back injury, there was legitimate cause for concern. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game, and given his injury history and the severity of back injuries, it was fair to wonder how long he would be out for.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, via his personal X account:

"Raiders continue to be cautious with Jimmy Garoppolo and the back injury he suffered vs. the Patriots. There will be follow up tests today after he was taken to a local hosptial last night, per source. The evaluation is ongoing and the team believes it’s too early to conclude anything about his status for Sunday at Chicago."

Until an official diagnosis is released, Garoppolo's status for Week 7 against the Chicago Bears should be considered questionable. His practice activity this week will give a better idea about the severity of the injury, as well as a potential recovery timeline.

What happened to Jimmy Garoppolo?

Garoppolo injury

During the Raiders' final offensive possession of the first half of their Week 6 matchup against the Patriots, Garoppolo was hit while dropping back to throw a pass. He was immediately in noticeable discomfort and was quickly removed from the game, being replaced by Brian Hoyer. After being evaluated in the locker room, he was reportedly transferred to a local hospital by an ambulance.

Hoyer completed the game and helped the Raiders earn a victory, while Garoppolo apparently went through a series of tests at the hospital. He will reportedly continue to be evaluated Monday, the day after the game, before the team releases any official information on the specifics of his injury and recovery process.

When will Jimmy Garoppolo return?

Garoppolo update

Garoppolo's first chance to return from his back injury and avoid missing his second game of the 2023 NFL season will come in Week 7 when the Raiders take on the Bears. His practice activity this week, as well as his listing and designation on the first offical injury report Wednesday, will give more insight into his potential availability.

If he's unable to play, it will be interesting to see who the Raiders turn to as their starting quarterback. When Garoppolo missed Week 4, rookie Aidan O'Connell made the first start of his career. In Week 6, it was veteran Brian Hoyer who stepped in and played the second half of the game. This situation is one to closely monitor throughout the week.

Unsure about which players to sit for Cowboys vs Chargers? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to make decisions easier