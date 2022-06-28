Jimmy Garoppolo no longer a prime target for teams following shoulder surgery

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder which required him to have surgery back in March. The surgery has delayed initial plans to possibly trade the signal-caller as teams are now weary of trading for a 30-year old quarterback coming off shoulder surgery.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains on schedule in his recovery from shoulder surgery and timetable for throwing, per source. The expectation has been Garoppolo will throw over next few weeks (early July, per Kyle Shanahan) and that plan is still in place.

NFL analyst Dan Graziano echoed some of those same sentiments as a guest on ESPN's Get Up. Here's what Graziano had to say about the issue:

"They were planning to trade him in in March before he had surgery on his throwing shoulder...he still hasn't thrown since the surgery."

He continued:

"He's scheduled to do that sometime in the next couple of weeks, and the 49ers hope there'll be a trade market for him. If not, they may end up having to release him because his $24 million salary will be completely guaranteed if he's on their roster week one."

He concluded by saying:

"Now other teams that may have been interested have moved on to other options."

According to Graziano, the 49ers should be reluctant to have him by the start of the season. Garoppolo is guaranteed $24 million if he is on their roster at that point. Therefore, it would benefit the team to find a trade partner and soon.

The hope is that the former understudy to Tom Brady will have franchises interested enough to take a chance on him once he can throw post-surgery. This should be a few weeks from now.

Would the 49ers regret trading away Jimmy Garoppolo?

Since the 49ers drafted quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the writing has been on the wall for Jimmy Garoppolo to remain the starter for the team. If or when the 49ers do decide to trade or release Garoppolo, will they come to regret it?

The plan last year was to bring Trey Lance along slowly and then perhaps allow him to take over the reins whenever he was ready. Lance appeared in six games in 2021, starting two of them. He went 41 of 71 attempts for for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Experienced Jimmy Garoppolo or raw Trey Lance? George Kittle says it's a "toss-up" for him, and that the issue hasn't been and won't be a distraction for the team. wp.me/pbBqYq-chzc Experienced Jimmy Garoppolo or raw Trey Lance? George Kittle says it's a "toss-up" for him, and that the issue hasn't been and won't be a distraction for the team. wp.me/pbBqYq-chzc

It's fair to say that there was not enough of a sample size to get a feel for whether or not the former North Dakota State University product could be a viable starting NFL quarterback.

Garoppolo may have his shortcomings but he is a proven winner in the league. He led the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also came within just a few points from leading them back to the Super Bowl earlier this year in a close loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

Time will tell when or if the 49ers will trade away or release Jimmy Garoppolo. But it seems the only way to officially start the Trey Lance era.

