Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and head coach Kyle Shanahan fought NFL battles together from 2017 to 2022. In October 2017, the New England Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2018 second-rounder. Coincidentally, it’s the same year Shanahan took over the squad from Chip Kelly.

Together, they made two playoff appearances, including a stint in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, their working relationship ended when Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 off-season. Their partnership could have ended well without Shanahan’s allegations of Garoppolo skipping team meetings.

Jimmy Garoppolo refuted Kyle Shanahan’s claims about him missing meetings

Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle asked the former Eastern Illinois standout about his March 2023 report. Shanahan was upset with Garoppolo skipping team meetings. However, he wasn’t required to attend because of his injury.

The quarterback who won two Super Bowls as Tom Brady’s backup in New England shared with Silver:

“Really? I never heard that one, to be honest… It was so long ago, I barely remember it. There were a lot of rumors when I was in the Bay about me. I wouldn’t believe everything you hear.”

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in their Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins last season. He was initially expected to undergo season-ending surgery. However, it was eventually reported that he didn’t require an operation but would miss up to eight weeks of action.

Garoppolo didn’t play again last season after that injury. The 49ers could have used him during the 2022 playoffs, especially in the NFC Championship Game. Injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson had Shanahan put Christian McCaffrey at quarterback.

As a result, the Philadelphia Eagles easily won the game, booking their ticket to Super Bowl LVII. Meanwhile, Purdy’s exceptional play made Garoppolo expendable, clearing the path for signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Will familiarity help Jimmy Garoppolo thrive with the Raiders?

While Garoppolo will be suiting up for his third NFL team in ten seasons, he will be reunited with a familiar. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was his offensive coordinator in New England for three-and-a-half seasons.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be hard for him to transition from Shanahan’s preference for footwork to McDaniels’ inclination to adjustments on pre-snap reads. It also helps that Jimmy Garoppolo will move the chains with Davante Adams, the three-time All-Pro wide receiver who had 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Garoppolo and the Raiders will start the 2023 NFL season with a road game on September 10 against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.