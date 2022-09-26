“Jimmy Garoppolo is a top tier scammer” – NFL fans tear into 49ers QB as Broncos limp to 11-10 win on Sunday Night Football

A wild day in the NFL came to a tame finish, as the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers served up a slow, sluggish, low-scoring affair on Sunday Night Football.

Both offenses struggled to move the ball as the game boiled down to a punting contest, much to the dismay of the Denver faithful, who even booed their team. But late in the fourth quarter, Russell Wilson conjured a touchdown drive, and the Broncos defense forced two turnovers to help the home side beat the 49ers 11-10.

Both Wilson and his opposing quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, were heavily criticized on social media for their lackluster performances. The 49ers star, in particular, was incessantly lambasted by fans.

Garoppolo is notably starting games for San Francisco only because Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. He completed 18 of his 29 pass attempts for 211 yards, one touchdown, and one costly interception against the Broncos.

But the most perplexing moment in Garoppolo's underwhelming performance was the two points he gave up after stepping out of bounds while in the end zone. You can watch a clip of that below:

Fans on Twitter were ruthless in their criticism of Garoppolo, with one of them writing:

"Jimmy Garoppolo is a top tier scammer"

Here are some of the most brutal tweets about the San Francisco signal-caller's performance against Denver:

Zito @_Zeets Jimmy Garoppolo is a top tier scammer Jimmy Garoppolo is a top tier scammer

Joe Fann @Joe_Fann The re-honeymoon phase with Jimmy Garoppolo just ended in San Francisco. The re-honeymoon phase with Jimmy Garoppolo just ended in San Francisco.

Dieter Kurtenbach @dieter The 49ers' offense with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm The 49ers' offense with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm https://t.co/kfoGvwFJQf

Dieter Kurtenbach @dieter The best part about Jimmy Garoppolo is that you get all of the rookie mistakes and none of the rookie upside. The best part about Jimmy Garoppolo is that you get all of the rookie mistakes and none of the rookie upside.

Josiah @Real_JosiahD Part of me is sad that we lost. I wanted to beat the Broncos. But part of me is happy that PEOPLE GET TO SEE JIMMY GAROPPOLO ON PRIME TIME DO WHAT HE DOES. THERE IS NO HIDING. THERE IS NO EXCUSES. THIS IS JIMMT G. THIS IS WHY 3 FIRST ROUND DRAFT PICKS WERE SPENT. HOP OFF. Part of me is sad that we lost. I wanted to beat the Broncos. But part of me is happy that PEOPLE GET TO SEE JIMMY GAROPPOLO ON PRIME TIME DO WHAT HE DOES. THERE IS NO HIDING. THERE IS NO EXCUSES. THIS IS JIMMT G. THIS IS WHY 3 FIRST ROUND DRAFT PICKS WERE SPENT. HOP OFF.

Nick Newman @NinerNick_22 If I see one more Jimmy Garoppolo smile after a #49ers loss in my lifetime I'll personally smack the bajesus out of him. Cornball. If I see one more Jimmy Garoppolo smile after a #49ers loss in my lifetime I'll personally smack the bajesus out of him. Cornball.

DubmanE @DubMnE Jimmy Garoppolo all night Jimmy Garoppolo all night https://t.co/QuNmBllWya

Nick Newman @NinerNick_22 I genuinely think this was the worst 60-minute performance from Jimmy Garoppolo we've ever seen. The good news is that it'll only go up from here (as I say with minimal confidence)



I'm a fool for thinking I wouldn't miss Trey this much after one game.



Get well soon King 🥺 I genuinely think this was the worst 60-minute performance from Jimmy Garoppolo we've ever seen. The good news is that it'll only go up from here (as I say with minimal confidence)I'm a fool for thinking I wouldn't miss Trey this much after one game.Get well soon King 🥺

DJ Bien-Aime @Djbienaime Garoppolo is horrible man lol. I can’t believe media people tried to LIE to us about him Garoppolo is horrible man lol. I can’t believe media people tried to LIE to us about him

The schedule only gets tougher for 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers face a difficult schedule in October. They will face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, twice and host the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium in three of their next five games. Los Angeles and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City side are both 2-1 this season.

Their other two games against the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons may look easy on paper. But given their struggles on offense, it could prove to be an arduous month for San Francisco, who are 1-2 so far this season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has plenty to ponder upon before his team's Monday Night Football clash against the Rams next week. Armed with a quarterback he was desperate to discard in Garoppolo, Shanahan has to find a way to make things work before the season spirals into doom.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far