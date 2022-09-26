“Jimmy Garoppolo is a top tier scammer” – NFL fans tear into 49ers QB as Broncos limp to 11-10 win on Sunday Night Football

A wild day in the NFL came to a tame finish, as the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers served up a slow, sluggish, low-scoring affair on Sunday Night Football.
Both offenses struggled to move the ball as the game boiled down to a punting contest, much to the dismay of the Denver faithful, who even booed their team. But late in the fourth quarter, Russell Wilson conjured a touchdown drive, and the Broncos defense forced two turnovers to help the home side beat the 49ers 11-10.
Both Wilson and his opposing quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, were heavily criticized on social media for their lackluster performances. The 49ers star, in particular, was incessantly lambasted by fans.
Garoppolo is notably starting games for San Francisco only because Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2. He completed 18 of his 29 pass attempts for 211 yards, one touchdown, and one costly interception against the Broncos.
But the most perplexing moment in Garoppolo's underwhelming performance was the two points he gave up after stepping out of bounds while in the end zone. You can watch a clip of that below:
Fans on Twitter were ruthless in their criticism of Garoppolo, with one of them writing:
"Jimmy Garoppolo is a top tier scammer"
Here are some of the most brutal tweets about the San Francisco signal-caller's performance against Denver:
The schedule only gets tougher for 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers face a difficult schedule in October. They will face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, twice and host the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium in three of their next five games. Los Angeles and Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City side are both 2-1 this season.
Their other two games against the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons may look easy on paper. But given their struggles on offense, it could prove to be an arduous month for San Francisco, who are 1-2 so far this season.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan has plenty to ponder upon before his team's Monday Night Football clash against the Rams next week. Armed with a quarterback he was desperate to discard in Garoppolo, Shanahan has to find a way to make things work before the season spirals into doom.