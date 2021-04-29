Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors: 3 teams who can afford NFL star QB

As recently as February 3rd, 2020, Jimmy Garoppolo was a starting quarterback in a Super Bowl, close to 15 months later he has been made redundant by the San Francisco 49ers trade up to #3 in the upcoming NFL Draft. While Garoppolo is unwanted by the 49ers he is still an above-average starter who could help stabilize a franchise without an established starting quarterback. When considering available cap space, only two teams can afford to trade for Garoppolo right now.

Multiple teams are expected to contact the 49ers today to inquire about the availability of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources. But as of early this morning, the chances of him being traded are, in the words of one source, “remote.” Let’s see if anything changes in next 72 hours. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

The Denver Broncos Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo

The Denver Broncos recently traded a 6th round pick for Teddy Bridgewater to compete with incumbent starter Drew Lock, but that doesn’t mean they are tied to any of these QB’s. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is in the hot seat and having a reliable game manager like Jimmy Garoppolo would greatly help stabilize their offense, which when matched with Fangio’s defensive scheme brilliance may lead to his first winning season.

The Broncos are currently slated to pick at 9th in the upcoming NFL Draft which may just be too late to grab a premier QB talent. They will have to give up a boat load of picks to jump up to take one of the better QB’s in this class but it would also be cheaper to acquire Garoppolo who is NFL-proven and would allow the Broncos to spend all that draft capital on other needs.

The New England Patriots Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo

Many NFL analysts have pegged this as the ideal fit for all parties. Garoppolo returns to run a system he is already familiar with, and he has little guaranteed money left on his deal, giving the Patriots an easy out if Garoppolo flames out. Coach Bill Belichick is said to have a high opinion of Garoppolo’s game management ability and would allow the Patriots to return to a more Brady-esque offensive approach.

The only hold when it comes to this deal is the status of incumbent starter Cam Newton. Newton returned to the Pats on a one-year deal but didn’t exactly light the world on fire during his first season in New England for the Pats to have any reservations about moving him off for someone who knows the system better than him.

Asked if he could guarantee that Jimmy Garoppolo would be on the 49ers’ roster Sunday, Kyle Shanahan said, “I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2021

Other Trade Options For Jimmy Garoppolo

Other teams like the Panthers, Bengals, Colts, Lions and Chargers can afford to land Garoppolo, but they have established starters, so that rules all of them out. Left are the teams that will require Jimmy G to restructure his deal or will need to shed contracts to create the cap space necessary to absorb the remaining $50 million left on his deal, such teams are the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Washington Football Team.

It would be best for Garoppolo to return to the Patriots where he can be the high level game manager that he is instead of being pushed to be the elite QB he never really was.