Jimmy Graham makes his NFL return in preseason game vs Chiefs

New Orleans Saints fans are happy to see Jimmy Graham back on an NFL field. A fatal cycling injury prevented Graham from playing in 2022, and his future looked uncertain. But the tight end has recovered fully, and his old team turned to him.

Graham started his long NFL career in New Orleans and was nothing short of a sensation in his five years there. He then bounced around between Seattle, Chicago and Green Bay following his departure from the Saints.

Jimmy Graham has over 8,500 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns, one of the best statistical tight ends of all time. The 36-year-old is nearing the end, but he could be a leader on and off the field for the Saints,

Graham only caught one ball for 10 yards early in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but many people were delighted to see his return. Fans may have been hit with deja vu seeing him catch a pass for the Saints.

Jimmy Graham joins new-era Saints

Derek Carr

The New Orleans Saints have been in a bit of a bind since the retirement of Drew Brees in 2020. Jameis Winston looked great in 2021, but injuries become a regular occurrence for him, playing only 10 times in 2021 and 2022, and thus the team had to lean on veteran Andy Dalton. Dalton was a decent stand-in last year, but the Saints (7-10) finished behind the division-winning Buccaneers (8-9).

Derek Carr was demoted last season by the Raiders, and he fell into the lap of the New Orleans Saints.

This is the time to strike for the Saints in a miserable NFC South division featuring a rookie quarterback for the Carolina Panthers and Desmon Ridder, who has barely played a snap, leading the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints open their season against the Tennesee Titans, and their first divisional game is against the Panthers.