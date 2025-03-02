Jimmy Horn Jr. vs. Ja’Marr Chase 40 time: Who is the faster WR?

It was the turn of the wide receivers to perform at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday, taking the chance to participate in the 40-yard dash and show evaluators how fast they can be.

Jimmy Horn Jr. of Colorado performed well for his draft chances in the combine's on-field drills, getting remarkable explosiveness marks with a 38-inch vertical jump and a 40-yard dash time of 4.46 seconds. Additionally, he recorded the fastest speed of 19.81 mph during the gauntlet drill.

Horn's 40-yard time was slower when compared to star receiver Ja'Marr Chase. In 2021, before the Cincinnati Bengals selected him, Chase ran an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.38 seconds during LSU's pro day.

Out of all the players selected in the 2021 draft, Chase had the third-fastest 40-yard time, only surpassed by wide receiver Rondale Moore (4.32) and cornerback Eric Stokes (4.31).

Horn's 40-time isn't particularly noteworthy, but it still qualifies him as a speedy receiver in a draft class when nobody challenged the combine's 40-yard dash record.

Horn was a projected Day 3 draft selection going into the combine, but his performance on Saturday was sufficient to keep or even raise that ranking. He still has more chances to make an impression on scouts and improve his draft standing with the approaching pro days.

Horn may use Chase's accomplishments and success in the NFL as a standard for wide receiver excellence, as he also hopes to have a big impact if an NFL team selects him in April.

In 2024, Chase finished first in the league in receiving yards (1,708), receiving touchdowns (17), and catches (127), making him the youngest receiver in the Super Bowl era to capture the triple crown.

Since being drafted by Cincinnati with the No. 5 overall selection in the 2021 draft, Chase, who turned 25 on Saturday, has excelled. He has recorded four consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards and 46 career touchdowns. His record-breaking performances further prove that the decision to use a top-5 pick on him was wise.

A look at Jimmy Horn Jr.'s stats in college

Jimmy Horn, who is 5-foot-7 and 171 pounds, makes up for his lack of stature with great speed and agility. In college, he also showed a remarkable ability to make plays after the catch.

Due to an unfortunate injury, Horn's 2024 output fell short of his 2023 totals; still, his entire collegiate career between South Florida and Colorado was good. As a receiver, he amassed 1,967 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. His special teams skills were also valuable for his teams.

In his four years of collegiate football, Horn returned more than 30 kicks at an average of about 22 yards per one. He possesses the versatility that NFL teams should value.

