JK Dobbins fantasy outlook: Is Ravens RB worth taking a chance on in 2023 despite injury issues?

JK Dobbins continuously shows flashes of being one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL. The only issue is that he has severely struggled to stay healthy during his three-year career so far with the Baltimore Ravens. He has only appeared in 23 of his possible 50 total regular season games.

While injuries are a legitimate concern for his fantasy football value, there is also plenty to like about Dobbins' outlook ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

He's expected to be fully healthy and ready to go for Week 1 following a promising offseason. He also shows excellent statistical signs of being a top running back, while being featured in an improved Ravens offense.

Dobbins currently holds excellent career averages of 64.6 total yards per game as well as 5.9 yards per touch. This suggests that if he can remain healthy for the upcoming 2023 season, he could surely be in line for massive fantasy football production. He is also projected to be the Ravens' workhorse back, further improving his fantasy outlook.

JK Dobbins sits on top of the Ravens' depth chart as their RB1 above Gus Edwards. He also gets the benefit of a better supporting cast around him.

The franchise added Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers during the offseason to give Lamar Jackson more weapons. If their plan works out for them, Dobbins should theoretically have additional touchdown opportunities.

JK Dobbins has strong fantasy value at his current ADP

JK Dobbins is currently ranked as the RB24 and the 63rd overall player in 2023 fantasy football, according to his ADP. This means he profiles as an RB2 on many fantasy rosters while being selected around the sixth round in most fantasy drafts.

While he may have a high risk of being injured again this year, he also has more upside than many of the running backs in the same tier.

Other running backs with similar ADP to Dobbins include Dalvin Cook and D'Andre Swift. Both veterans switched teams during the offseason and are likely to be a part of a committee approach to the running back position.

Cam Akers and James Conner also hold a similar ADP. Both are expected to be featured backs but are projected to play in relatively weak offenses this year.

All things considered, Dobbins is an excellent selection at his current ADP in fantasy football drafts. He holds more upside than most other comparable running backs, as long as he can avoid an extended trip to the injured list.

