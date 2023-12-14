Joe Alt Draft Projection: 5 teams in hunt for Notre Dame’s star OT

Joe Alt has declared himself for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Notre Dame left tackle is only 20 years old but has two years of starting experience under his belt and is considered a lock to be a top-10 pick in the next recruitment.

Finding top-tier offensive linemen in the league isn't as easy as it sounds, and many teams learned this lesson in 2023 after a plethora of quarterback injuries. Joe Alt's services will certainly be in demand in the first round.

Check out five landing spots for the Notre Dame standout

5 landing spots for Joe Alt in the 2024 NFL Draft

1 - New York Jets

Well, that's a pretty obvious possibility to start - Aaron Rodgers was out for the season after just four snaps, so you know how much the Jets need to improve their offensive line. Alt would be an instant upgrade in a position of huge need.

2 - Washington Commanders

Another team that definitely needs a new left tackle is Washington. The Commanders are letting Sam Howell go through hell in his first season as a starter, leading the league in sacks allowed by a comfortable margin. Improving his protection would give the young quarterback a better chance at developing into a star.

3 - Tennessee Titans

The running game isn't producing well, and pairing Joe Alt with Peter Skoronski would give Will Levis a brick wall on the left. This might feel unpopular based on the other needs, but would give the Titans one of the best offensive lines in the league.

4 - New York Giants

Evan Neal is a failed project, and the Giants need to improve their offensive line as much as they need to improve the quarterback position - one thing at a time, folks. You can send Andrew Thomas to the right side, let Alt play on the left, and have two bookend tackles.

5 - Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have been dying to find a new left tackle ever since Andrew Whitworth retired after the franchise won the Super Bowl. Alt is a plug-and-play prospect in Sean McVay's offense, and he'd extend Matthew Stafford's career for a few years after blocking him of a few hits.