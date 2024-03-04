Joe Alt vs. David Bakhtiari 40 time: Which offensive lineman comes out on top?

Joe Alt boosted his draft stock at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, impressing in most drills at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Alt completed his 40-yard dash in 5.05 seconds, which was quicker than Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, who did his 40-yard dash in 5.18 seconds at the 2013 NFL Combine.

Here's a look at his results from the other drills at the Combine:

20 Yard Split: 2.94 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.77 seconds

Bench Press: 28 reps (225 lb)

Vertical Leap: 25.5 inches

Broad Jump: 101 inches

20 Yd Shuttle: 4.74 seconds

Three Cone: 7.70 seconds

Bakhtiari was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the draft and has gone on to have a successful career in the NFL. He has earned three Pro Bowl honors and evolved into one of the most important players on the Green Bay roster.

The offensive lineman has played 131 games for the Packers and featured in 8,433 snaps. He also has two First-team All-Pro and three Second-team All-Pro selections.

Joe Alt NFL draft projection: How high could the former Notre Dame offensive lineman go in 2024?

Former Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Joe Alt

Joe Alt is one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL draft. Many analysts believe that the former Notre Dame star could get selected early in the first round, as a potential top-10 pick.

Alt played three seasons with the Fighting Irish. He earned First-team All-American honors in 2022 and was a Unanimous All-American in 2023. Here's a look at Alt's numbers from his performances at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine:

40-Yard Dash: 5.05 second

10-Yard Split: 1.73 seconds

Vertical Jump: 28 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 4 inches

Three Cone: 7.31 seconds

Short Shuttle: 4.51 seconds

Apart from his 40-yard dash, Alt flaunted his athleticism by doing a 28-inch vertical leap. His broad jump also measured in at nine feet and four inches.