Joe Burrow or Brock Purdy? Who should I start for Week 11 Fantasy Football

Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy have had convincing arguments at various times this season. However, not every week has been perfect. Burrow's been a fantasy football sensation as of late and Brock Purdy now has Chrisitan McCaffrey to help out. Both players have their cases, but which one is better to back this week? Here's a look at them and a recommendation.

Is Joe Burrow a good pick in fantasy football Week 11?

Joe Burrow at Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe Burrow will face the stout LA Chargers defense this week. This, coupled with the primetime setting, make things extra difficult for the quarterback. However, he has delivered at a consistent clip this season.

Trending

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projects him to cross the 20-point bar, earning 20.4 points. It won't be the same performance he had last week, but it should satisfy most managers.

Is Brock Purdy a good pick in fantasy football Week 11?

Brock Purdy at San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

The San Francisco 49ers QB has been up and down this season. Overall, it has been a step back compared to the rest of his career, but with the addition of Christian McCaffrey, he has a renewed case.

Purdy is a risky pick heading into a showdown with the division rival Seattle Seahawks, but Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer has given its support. Purdy won't set the world on fire, but he will earn 19.4 points.

Joe Burrow or Brock Purdy: Who should I start?

Joe Burrow gets the nod to start in Week 11

Both QBs have strong cases this week. Burrow faces a tougher defense but has been playing at a higher level than Purdy. Purdy is facing an easier defense but has been playing worse overall than in 2023.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projects Purdy to come up short in comparison to Burrow, so the Bengals QB gets the nod this week. The difference isn't very stark at 20.4 points to 19.4 points, but every point counts.

Generally, it is better to trust the player in motion who has demonstrated dominance than hoping to pick the moment when another player will live up to expectations of improvement. When it comes to these two QBs, the old adage of "a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush" applies.

As a final note, Ja'Marr Chase has been much more of a boom for Burrow than Christian McCaffrey or Deebo Samuel this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.