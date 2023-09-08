It is official: Joe Burrow, the franchise quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, is finally getting his long-rumored record-breaking long-term, big-money contract.

The announcement was made on Thursday, just as the NFL's 2023 season was commencing. Said contract, which begins in 2025 is worth $275 million.

While it is way below the ten year, $450-million extension that Patrick Mahomes signed prior to the 2022 season, it does hand out $55 million annually, making Burrow the highest-paid player in the league. The distinction had previously been set this year by (in chronological order) Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Justin Herbert.

Speaking at a conference at Paycor Stadium, Burrow expressed his joy at receiving the contract:

"This is where I want to be. This is where I want to be my whole career. We have great people in the locker room that grind every day, that are excited to go and showcase their talents and excited to go and do it in the city of Cincinnati. We have the best fans and so this is where I want to be."

Joe Burrow's net worth in 2023

The contract, however, does not kick in until 2025, so Joe Burrow is still in his rookie deal for the time being.

His current playing contract with the Cincinnati Bengals is worth $36.1 million giving him a net worth of around $9-10 million. But besides on-field earnings, Burrow is also said to be making a few more million dollars from endorsements with the following companies:

Nike

Bose

Guinness

Kroger Health

Cash App

Buffalo Wild Wings

Coca-Cola via its energy drink brand BodyArmor

He had also agreed to a multi-year deal with Fanatics to sell memorabilia from his college stint at LSU, hours before he was drafted 1st overall in 2020.

The announcement read:

“Fanatics has signed Joe Burrow to a multi-year exclusive autograph memorabilia and collectibles deal that includes both LSU signed items as well as items signed with the logo of his new NFL team. His auto on an LSU game football is $400, on full size helmet is $600.”

Burrow used a video with former North Carolina quarterback and current Barstool Sports interviewer Caleb Pressley to announce his BodyArmor deal:

