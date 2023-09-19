Joe Burrow injury update: Latest on Bengals QB for fantasy Week 3

Joe Burrow dealt with a calf injury in the pre-season and he reaggravated it in Week 2. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback didn't play a snap in the pre-season and has struggled to begin the year.

Following the Bengals Week 2 loss, Burrow was seen with a noticeable limp. What does this mean for those who own him in fantasy football?

Joe Burrow injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe Burrow was one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football heading into the 2023 season. However, fantasy owners were concerned when Burrow dealt with a calf injury in the pre-season and has now struggled through two weeks.

Joe Burrow is dealing with a calf injury

Following the Bengals Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor said Burrow's status for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams is up in the air. He told reporters:

"It's hard for me to say right now. He's still sore today."

If Burrow doesn't play in Week 3, it would be a big blow to fantasy owners and the Cincinnati Bengals who are 0-2 to begin the season.

What happened to Joe Burrow?

Burrow initially strained his calf on July 27 and missed most of training camp. He also didn't play a single snap during the pre-season as he was hoping to be healthy enough in Week 1.

Burrow scrambled to the right and immediately began to hobble in pain. He was favoring his right leg and was treated by the medical staff before being carted off the field.

In the Bengals' Week 2 loss, Burrow reaggravated the calf, but how serious it is remains uncertain at this time.

When will Joe Burrow return?

As of right now, there is no timeline on when Burrow will return, or if he will even miss a game.

The Bengals do get an extra day of rest by playing on Monday night, which could be beneficial for Burrow. However, his status for the game is very much up in the air, so watching the injury reports during practice this week will be telling.

If Burrow can't play on Monday Night, Cincinnati will start Jake Browning under center. However, the hope is Burrow will be able to return to the field on Monday.

Poll : Do you think Joe Burrow will play in Week 3? Yes No 0 votes