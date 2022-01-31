Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's dads celebrate Bengals' AFC Championship win in iconic fashion 

The fathers of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase celebrated in a very familiar way after the AFC Championship game.

Jimmy Burrow and Jimmy Chase had a celebratory cigar once the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 27-24 in overtime, and so did their sons.

Smoking cigars after championship games should be a familiar sight for LSU fans as Burrow smoked one after leading the Tigers to a national championship back in 2019.

In the AFC Championship Game, the 25-year-old quarterback went 23 of 38 for 250 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception. The 21-year-old Chase had six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' victory.

Both Burrow and Chase have quite the chemistry, which can be traced back to their time at LSU.

In 2019, not only did both players win a National Championship, they put up some stats for the record books. Burrow led the nation in passing yards (5,671), touchdown passes (60), and completion percentage (76.3 percent).

The 60 touchdown passes are the second-most in NCAA history, with the passing yards tied for fourth and his completion percentage third all-time.

Chase had 84 receptions with 1,780 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. He led the nation in both receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

The 84 receptions were in the top 20 that year in college football. His receiving yards rank in the top 15 all-time in college football, while his touchdowns placed him in the top 10.

Joe went on to be drafted No. 1 overall to Cincinnati in the 2020 NFL Draft and Chase fifth overall in last year’s draft. This season, Burrow and Chase made more history for the Bengals franchise.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase for the Bengals this season

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe (#9) and WR Ja'Marr Chase (#1)

The current Cincinnati quarterback threw for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season. He eclipsed quarterback Andy Dalton for the all-time most passing yards and touchdowns in a season for the Bengals.

Despite playing in his first postseason, he holds the team record for passing yards in playoff history with 842 and second in touchdowns with four. Ken Anderson had five in the playoffs back in the 1981 season.

Chase had 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns for Cincinnati this season. He passed Chad Johnson for the most receiving yards in a season in franchise history and passed A.J. Green for the rookie record. 81 receptions and 13 touchdowns are the most for a rookie in franchise history.

In two weeks, the long-time teammates are looking to win a Super Bowl in the same way they won a national championship years ago.

Without question, the Bengals have one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league. The future is bright in The Queen City for the Bengals.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

