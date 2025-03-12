Joe Burrow landing spots: 5 best fits if Bengals QB demands trade request after growing disgruntled with front office

Joe Burrow has been involved in potential trade rumors after the Cincinnati Bengals continue to make questionable decisions. The 2025 NFL offseason has included them placing a franchise tag on Tee Higgins again and allowing Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade.

In addition to not signing them to long-term contracts, they have also yet to work out a contract extension with Ja'Marr Chase, who is entering the final year of his current deal. If Burrow becomes overly frustrated with the direction of the franchise, he could potentially demand a trade himself.

Here are five potential landing spots in this developing situation.

Joe Burrow landing spots amid trade rumors in 2025 NFL offseason

Joe Burrow

#5 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans currently own the number-one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and need a quarterback. While they could select Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, the pick could also serve as a potential starting point for a trade to acquire Joe Burrow.

This would also allow the Bengals to theoretically select his replacement, so the swap makes some sense.

#4 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings moved on from Sam Darnold during the offseason, and while they drafted JJ McCarthy last year, Burrow is much more of a sure thing. They turned in an impressive 14-3 record last year, so adding a proven superstar quarterback would legitimately make them Super Bowl contenders.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have shown signs of being non-committal about Anthony Richardson being their future franchise quarterback. He was benched for Joe Flacco at one point last season after the prized prospect struggled to live up to his potential.

Richardson could be used in a trade package for Burrow if the Bengals have optimism about his upside.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have been rumored to be seeking a trade partner for Derek Carr as they look to rebuild their roster. Joe Burrow played college football with the LSU Tigers, so he could have some interest in returning to the area.

The two quarterbacks could be swapped as the starting point for a return package to the Bengals, while also giving them a short-term veteran quarterback.

#1 - New York Giants

The New York Giants are in desperate need of a new quarterback after moving on from Daniel Jones last year. Tommy DeVito is currently the only quarterback on their roster, and while many expect them to draft one this year, pivoting to Burrow could be the turning point of their franchise.

Using their third-overall pick in a potential trade package could attract interest from the Bengals.

