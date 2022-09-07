3 reasons why Joe Burrow can win NFL MVP in 2022

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals led his team all the way to the Super Bowl in 2021, narrowly losing in the big game to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite the loss, fans across the NFL have begun to realize that Burrow is an elite quarterback and will be amongst the league’s very best for years to come.

Burrow was excellent last year, passing for 34 touchdowns and rushing for another two. He also led the league in completion percentage (70.4) and yards per attempt with 8.9. This all came behind a terrible offensive line, who allowed Burrow to be sacked 51 times in the regular season alone, the most in the NFL.

After leading Cincinnati to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, can Burrow elevate his game even further and be in contention for the NFL MVP? Here are three reasons 'Joe Cool' could win the MVP award.

#1 – Experience

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow - MVP Candidate

The year 2021 was the first one in which Joe Burrow played an entire season of NFL football. His rookie season in 2020 was cut short following a devastating ACL and MCL injury to his left leg.

As he returns to the Bengals for 2022, the reigning Comeback Player of the Year will have another year of experience and rapport with his teammates under his belt.

Obviously, a lot of the 51 sacks he gave up in 2021 were down to his offensive line. But with another year of experience, he may be more knowledgeable in how to avoid going down so frequently.

#2 – Offensive line improvements

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Redskins

If there was anything for the Cincinnati Bengals to improve on during the 2022 offseason, it was to shore up the offensive line to protect their quarterback. The organization also realized this, as they completely revamped the unit.

Center Ted Karras and guard Alex Cappa were brought in from the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. Cincy also acquired star right tackle La’El Collins from the Dallas Cowboys and added rookie Cordell Volson during the NFL Draft, who looks likely to start the year.

If these new pieces can quickly gel to give Joe Burrow more time in the pocket, there’s no reason he can’t win the MVP award in 2022.

Ben Baby @Ben_Baby New Bengals OL La’el Collins told Joe Burrow “your new bodyguard is in town” when he talked to his new QB, he said in a video statement released by the team. New Bengals OL La’el Collins told Joe Burrow “your new bodyguard is in town” when he talked to his new QB, he said in a video statement released by the team. https://t.co/9cST3yYh5O

#3 - Weapons

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Many NFL fans and analysts alike were shocked when the Bengals made the move to draft Ja'Marr Chase over Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft. But having his former LSU teammate on the field has only helped Joe Burrow's development.

He will go into 2022 with another year of rapport building with Chase, as well as stars such as Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon.

In 2021, Chase, Higgins, and Mixon all topped 1,000 scrimmage yards, and if they can keep up that sort of production in 2022, Burrow may well end the year as league MVP.

PFF @PFF Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie season has been historic Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie season has been historic https://t.co/WtI265tRAq

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat