Joe Burrow's Bengals to target Tee Higgins' replacement? 2024 NFL Draft simulator predicts Cincinnati to land standout WR

While the Cincinnati Bengals have found their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, their wide receiver situation will undergo some changes. The Bengals are clearing cap space for Ja’Marr Chase because he is already eligible for a massive contract extension.

While Chase is eligible for a fifth-year option, securing his services for the long term might take a top-dollar deal. His contract could average around $24 million to $30 million annually, comparable to Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill’s contracts.

But if they lock in Chase, the Bengals might not be able to offer Tee Higgins another contract. Unlike Chase, he becomes a free agent when the 2024 NFL league year starts on March 13. The Bengals could hold on to him for one more season by offering the franchise tag worth $21.6 million.

However, the Bengals can retain cap flexibility while making way for Chase’s extension by selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Joe Burrow’s Bengals draft Adonai Mitchell with the #18 pick in Round 1

Sportskeeda’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator helps determine which players will likely fall into certain draft spots. For this process, the Bengals were chosen as the team in focus for a simulated draft of the first round.

Then, pressing the Start button starts the process. Texas’ Adonai Mitchell was available when Joe Burrow’s squad was on the clock. It was easy to choose the two-time CFP National Champion at that spot.

Joe Burrow’s Bengals get Texas’ Adonai Mitchell in round one of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Before transferring to the Longhorns, Mitchell played with the Georgia Bulldogs for two seasons, ending up in national titles. However, he got his big break in Texas, finishing with 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Those numbers earned him last season’s Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Conference coaches included him in the 2023 Second Team All-Big 12.

The Bengals will make a louder roar on offense by drafting Adonai Mitchell

At 6’ 4”, Joe Burrow will get a big target in Mitchell. His height will be vital in Cincinnati’s offense, especially during short-yardage plays and red-zone situations. Likewise, Mitchell is getting a better feel for the game after his breakout 2023 campaign.

If the Bengals lose Tee Higgins to free agency, they will get an able replacement in Mitchell. According to his draft profile by Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings, Mitchell’s acceleration and long strides help him create separation from defenders.

He can also put defensive backs at a disadvantage with his nimble feet and impeccable footwork. His exceptional hand-eye coordination allows him to gather tightly thrown balls, especially when jammed by multiple defenders.

However, his game has flaws like wasted and inefficient route-running steps. Mitchell rarely lines up in the slot or is used in pre-snap motion. His effort in looking for long balls against physical defenders is questionable.

But these issues are room for improvement, especially when he starts working with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff. Therefore, he will be a solid choice if he’s still available when it’s the Bengals’ time to draft.