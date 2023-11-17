Joe Burrow's old tweet on overcoming "broken hand" goes viral after Bengals QB suffers major injury on TNF

Joe Burrow has been the unquestioned face of the Bengals since being taken No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. The quarterback faced various adversities in his young career in the league, most notably injuries.

Burrow left the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Ravens with a wrist injury and didn't return to the game. However, an August 2017 tweet from Burrow that uses a "Game of Thrones" reference when discussing an injured broken hand has resurfaced:

The injury referenced here by the 2021 AP Comeback Player of the Year happened when he suffered a broken bone in his throwing hand during practice. He would later have an operation to repair the fracture, which would lead to him missing the start of the 2017 season at Ohio State.

As for the game on Thursday night, it's unknown when the Cincinnati Bengals star initially felt pain in the wrist. Burrow was not hit by any Baltimore Ravens player but immediately dropped to a deep squat on the field. It came after his touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon.

Burrow went into the Bengals medical tent for a short time and came back to the sideline. It appeared that he was unable to fully grasp the ball and dropped it at the end of his throwing motion continually. After that, he quickly made his way to the locker room.

After Cincinnati's 34-20 loss to the Ravens, head coach Zac Taylor didn't have any more information about Burrow's injury. The quarterback was dealing with a calf strain injury he suffered in the offseason but has started all 10 games for the Bengals this season.

Could Joe Burrow miss the rest of the 2023 season with his injury?

There's a chance that the Bengals could be without their franchise signal-caller for the final seven games of the 2023 season. Cincinnati (5-5) is still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC, but Joe Burrow's absence could put that into jeopardy. If Burrow cannot go, backup Jake Browning would likely assume the starting role.

Browning took over in the Week 11 loss, throwing for 101 yards and a touchdown. He also saw some brief action in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns with just one pass attempt.

It remains unknown if the Bengals will add another quarterback or stick with Browning in case Burrow is unable to start again this season.