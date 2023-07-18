Joe Burrow could sign $500,000,000 Mahomes-esque contract as Bengals plan extension, per NFL insider

Could Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow be the next quarterback to surpass $500 million in a contract extension?

NFL insider Jeff Darlington joined The Rich Eisen Show over the weekend and discussed what Burrow's contract extension with the Bengals could look like.

With an extension looming potentially after this season, Burrow has made it clear that he wants to get paid, but also help his team win championships at the same time. Darlington thinks that he could be the next quarterback to receive a Patrick Mahomes-esque deal, surpassing half a billion dollars.

"The thing that’s most interesting for me here is, I'm curious about the structure of Burrow’s deal. Herbert, I think we could find out tomorrow it’s the same as Jalen Hurts’ deal and typical framework."

"To me when Burrow made the comments that ‘I have made clear to the organization the structure of the contract that I want and I think it would be best for the team and myself moving forward."

"To me that says… I’m guessing here, I just think the tone of that, I’m curious to see if it winds up being more like a Patrick Mahomes deal, you know the 10-year half-a-bil situation where they can adjust each year. I feel like Burrow is the guy other than Mahomes that would do that."

Why Joe Burrow deserves a Patrick Mahomes-esque contract

Joe Burrow during AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Prior to the 2020 season, Patrick Mahomes inked a massive ten-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $477 million with $26 million in bonuses for a total of up to $503 million.

Joe Burrow is hoping to sign a similar deal. Since entering the NFL, he quickly became a star. He struggled as a rookie and his season ended prematurely when his knee blew out, suffering a torn ACL, and MCL.

The next season he led the league in completion percentage and yards per attempt and won Comeback Player of the Year while leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

This past season he led the Bengals to a 12-4 record while making it to the AFC Championship while throwing a career-high 35 touchdowns.

In three seasons, he's thrown for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns, and has a passer rating of 100.4 in his career. He is currently the all-time leader in completion percentage, as he's completed 68.2 percent of his passes.

Do you think Joe Burrow will receive a contract extension north of $500 million?

