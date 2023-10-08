Joe Burrow and other Week 5 FanDuel DFS values

It's Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season and it's time for some quarterback values on FanDuel. One of the most important positions to get a value on in DFS lineups is quarterback, and getting someone who can produce at a lower cost is essential to stacking the rest of your lineup.

So here's a deep dive into the Week 5 FanDuel bargain QB situation:

3 FanDuel quarterback values for Week 5

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Joe Burrow - $7,000

FanDuel quarterback values for Week 5

This hasn't been a good year for Joe Burrow, but he's the type of talent to turn it around in a big way. It's been really bad for the Bengals, who are under 1,000 total yards for the season. While we can point to Burrow's calf injury, we must acknowledge that the Bengals have done a terrible job of keeping him upright.

As a result, Burrow has the second least amount of seconds (2.1) in the pocket and has been knocked down the second most (20) of all QBs. He's been sacked 8 times and has the fewest 20+ yards throws downfield while averaging a league-low 4.8 yards per attempt.

There is, however, a light at the end of the tunnel. Joe Burrow told Mike Petraglia, that "this is the best he’s felt after a game," after last week's blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans. One thing to note is that the Arizona Cardinals have given up an average of 20.4 fantasy ppg to the QB position. Bank on Burrow's bounce-back game this Sunday and at $7,000, he's cheaper than you'll ever get him on FanDuel.

#2, Matthew Stafford - $6,800

FanDuel quarterback values for Week 5

The LA Rams are officially getting Cooper Kupp back this week. There is no one happier at this than Matthew Stafford, who now has two big-time receiving threats. Without Kupp, LA still had the second most passing yards through four weeks (1,229). Puka Nacua has been a beneficiary of the Kupp treatment, currently ranked WR4 in PPR and tallying three top-10 weeks thus far.

It's easy to say that Stafford hasn't missed a beat this year. So far, Stafford has the most passing attempts (166) and air yards (822). This year, 43% of Stafford's passes have gone for 20 or fewer yards. That's just the game that Stafford has played this year and it's worked.

The Rams have utilized the quick passing game to help propel himself to three games with 300+ yards. The only drawback has been the 5 interceptions to 3 touchdown ratio.

The Eagles offer up a different challenge this week. They aren't what they were last year and have allowed the seventh most fantasy ppg to QBs (20.6), while taking away the third fewest interceptions (2). The Eagles have also given up the fourth most passing TDs (9). Go lock in Stafford as a true value pick at the QB position.

#3, Zach Wilson - $6,700

FanDuel quarterback values for Week 5

The New York Jets have been one of the worst offenses in football with Zach Wilson at the helm. The Jets have the fewest passing yards (712) in the NFL, but this week they are playing the Denver Broncos, who have allowed the most passing yards on defense.

The Broncos have allowed a league-worst 24.8 fantasy ppg to opposing QBs. This team doesn't seem to know how to stop an NFL offense at the moment. If you want more about why Zach Wilson is worth taking a chance on, check out this Start 'Em, Sit 'Em article. Trust the numbers and play Wilson on FanDuel.