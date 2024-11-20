Joe Douglas replacements: 6 candidates Woody Johnson should consider for Jets GM role

The New York Jets have finally completed their purge. On Tuesday, they were announced to have fired general manager Joe Douglas, who went 30-64 with no playoff appearances with the franchise.

In his place, senior personnel advisor Phil Savage will reportedly assume managerial duties in the interim. But he might not be around when 2025 comes. There are certain candidates who are more qualified to run the team than him, like these six.

6) Shelton Quarles

NFL: MAY 28 Buccaneers OTA - Source: Getty

Shelton Quarles is a lifelong Tampa Bay Buccaneer who has seen his fair amount of success. He won a Super Bowl as a player in 2002, then became an executive for the organization, winning another Super Bowl eighteen years later.

The man has had his fair share of Draft hits like Mike Evans, Gerald McCoy, Lavonte David and so many more. Perhaps his keen eye for talent could help a Jets team that has been, at best, mediocre at drafting.

5) Scott Pioli

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Scott Pioli is a legend for the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls during his stint with them. He than parlayed that into a GM job with the Kansas City Chiefs, whom he helped win the AFC West for the first time in seven years.

He was last seen assisting Thomas Dimitroff at the Atlanta Falcons from 2014 to 2019, but surely deserves one more chance at truly managing a football team.

4) John Dorsey

NFL: FEB 28 Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Speaking of Scott Pioli, his successor John Dorsey is considered the architect of the Chiefs' current dynasty. He drafted multiple cornerstones that would propel the franchise to unprecedented heights: Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones, and most importantly Patrick Mahomes.

His departure after the 2017 season remains one of the most poignant in recent NFL memory. And while he has been doing very well as an advisor to the Detroit Lions, helping to orchestrate their own turnaround, he can still use his talents to save a moribund franchise like the Jets.

3) Jon Robinson

Arizona Cardinals v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

After assuming the Tennessee Titans' GM role in 2016, Jon Robinson performed a masterstroke: he drafted Derrick Henry, who would become one of the most dominant running backs of all time. Then he partnered with Mike Vrabel to form a contender that rose quickly from a 9-7 wildcard to the AFC South's overlords in only three seasons.

He has not held a position since December 2022, but Christopher Johnson should have a keen eye on him and his good roster-building skills.

2) Andrew Berry

NFL Combine - Source: Getty

Andrew Berry is, without a doubt, the Cleveland Browns' most successful manager since their reactivation in 2002. Under him, the franchise has reached the playoffs twice on the backs of one of the most dominant defenses.

2024 looks to be a "punt year", however, as his ill-fated trade for Deshaun Watson is starting to haunt him. Nevertheless, he has had some hits, like Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremian Owusu-Koramoah - and that is something the Jets can appreciate.

1) Bill Belichick

NFL: SEP 16 Falcons at Eagles - Source: Getty

Bill Belichick. The man, the myth, the legend.

There are already reasons why ownership will want him onboard, but the man's resume cannot be denied. He has six Super Bowl titles and is easily one of the greatest head coaches ever, also displaying a knack for keeping Tom Brady well-armed without spending too much.

What better irony for Gang Green than to lure its biggest tormentor to its side? Amid rumors that President-elect Donald Trump will name him Ambassador to the United Kingdom, owner Woody Johnson will look to get his house in order. This could begin with having his brother Christopher make an immediate major impact and lure Belichick back to East Rutherford.

