Joe Flacco or Aaron Rodgers Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for QBs

The battle between Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco in Week 7 has a new label in some circles: The IcyHot Bowl, poking fun at the age of both quarterbacks. No, it isn't 2015, but both quarterbacks will be suited up and ready to go.

Just like in 2015, you may have both quarterbacks on your roster again, and just like old times, the two are angling to win your favor for the honor of starting for your fantasy football team. Of course, making the right choice can win or doom you, so doing the preparation is a must. Sportskeeda is here to help.

Here's a look at both quarterbacks and a recommendation.

Joe Flacco at Cincinnati Bengals v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Joe Flacco vs Aaron Rodgers: Who should you start?

Joe Flacco fantasy outlook for Week 7

Joe Flacco has proven before that he's capable of getting starting-caliber production in 2025. However, that isn't likely to be the case this week. The quarterback is projected to earn 141.3 passing yards and a passing touchdown with a 50% chance of an interception, per Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool.

Flacco vs Rodgers - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

He's expected to get on the board by rushing the ball, but only for a yard. This week, he is in line for a rough game. It's worth looking elsewhere, but will Aaron Rodgers be good enough?

Aaron Rodgers fantasy outlook for Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is due for a tough outing this week with expectations to throw for just 121.8 yards and a passing touchdown, with a 30% chance of an interception.

Aaron Rodgers is expected to produce on the ground, but only 3.1 yards. Overall, the quarterback is in for a rough week. At almost 42 years old, Rodgers will seemingly hit the wall this week on the road in what is expected to be a rainy game.

Joe Flacco vs Aaron Rodgers final verdict

Put simply, neither quarterback is in line for a dominant outing this week. If you have someone available on the waiver wire, it might be time to look there. However, if you are truly limited to Joe Flacco and Rodgers, Flacco gets the nod this week.

The difference is narrow, with Flacco set to earn 9.3 points compared to Rodgers' 9.0 points. As such, if your fandom is strong enough, that might as well be considered the tie-breaker in this situation. That said, with plenty of quarterbacks available, it's worth looking at the waiver wire before going all-in on either quarterback.

