Joe Mixon or Brian Robinson Jr.: Week 12 Start/Sit Advice and Fantasy Projection

Joe Mixon and Brian Robinson Jr. are two of the best fantasy football running backs to target in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season. They have recorded multiple finishes among the top 15 weekly running backs and are coming off of strong performances in their most recent games. Here's which one is a better pick this week.

Is Joe Mixon a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Joe Mixon fantasy outlook (GETTY)

Joe Mixon is having an incredible 2024 fantasy football season in his first year with the Houston Texans after previously spending his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has finished as the RB13 or better in seven of his eight games and ranks as the overall RB5 despite missing three games this year.

The veteran has already racked up 967 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns in just eight games. He has been an elite lineup option all season long but will have a difficult matchup this week against the Tennessee Titans' underrated defense.

Is Brian Robinson Jr. a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Brian Robinson Jr. (GETTY)

Brian Robinson Jr. has been a consistently reliable running back in fantasy football in his three seasons with the Washington Commanders. This year has been much the same as he has finished as the RB34 or better in all eight games, with five of them including finishes among the top 15 weekly running backs.

Robinson has also played in more than 50% of the offensive snaps for all of his healthy games this season, so he is clearly the preferred RB ahead of Austin Ekeler. He has a strong chance of turning in another solid performance this week against the Dallas Cowboys' struggling defense.

Joe Mixon or Brian Robinson Jr.: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football?

Who Should I Start?

Joe Mixon is the recommended running back to use in Week 12 fantasy football lineups over Brian Robinson Jr. The Commanders have a more favorable matchup this week, but Mixon's massive performances during the 2024 season still make him the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Mixon will score more than four additional fantasy points than Robinson this week. Their expected yardage total is similar, but Mixon's superior projections for receptions and touchdown probability give him the edge.

