Joe Mixon contract: How much will RB earn with Texans' 3-year extension?

Joe Mixon swapped Cincinnati for Houston during the 2024 off-season and was initially viewed as a short-term option for the Texans. However, reports state that the former Bengals star has signed a three-year, $27 million extension, with $13 million guaranteed ($10 million first year).

Mixon's new contract will see him become the undisputed starting running back for the Texans. He has joined a revolution on the Texans, as their squad is fresh off a stellar 2023-24 postseason run.

How much has Joe Mixon earned in the NFL?

According to Spotrac, Joe Mixon has earned $38,791,207 in his seven-year NFL career.

The former Oklahoma running back has spent his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Mixon was part of a top-notch rebuild effort in Cincinnati, as the team went from laughing stock to perennial postseason threat.

The Houston Texans brought in Mixon to replace departing starting RB Devin Singletary, who agreed a three-year contract with the New York Giants. The Texans responded by trading for a fellow AFC contender's Pro Bowl-caliber running back.

The Texans will look to improve last season's performances, which saw breakout showings from numerous players. They are fresh off an AFC South title and have a lot of potential in most positions on the gridiron.

The Texans are led by reigning offensive rookie of the year C. J. Stroud. His rookie contract allows the front office to make additions like Mixon this offseason. The Texans' window of contention has just begun.

Is Joe Mixon a top-five-earning running back in the NFL?

No. Despite Mixon's new deal being a solid payment package, it isn't a top-five paying salary for his position. Here's a look at the top five in today's NFL:

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: $16,015,853 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: $15 million Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: $14 million Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: $12,583,333 per year Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: $12,200,000 Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers: $11.8 million