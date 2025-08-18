  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Playoffs
  • Joe Mixon fantasy football injury update: Will Texans RB be available for Week 1 game vs. LA Rams?

Joe Mixon fantasy football injury update: Will Texans RB be available for Week 1 game vs. LA Rams?

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Aug 18, 2025 14:10 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Joe Mixon had a phenomenal 2024 campaign in his first year with the Houston Texans organization. After spending his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals prior to last year, Mixon proved that he is still one of the best running backs in all of football, finishing the year with 1,016 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Ad

In fantasy football, Mixon finished the campaign as the RB17 in PPR (points per reception) but averaged the eighth most points per game (17.2) among running backs.

However, this offseason, Mixon has been dealing with a concerning foot and ankle injury, something that has put his status for Week 1 of the new season in doubt.

According to NFL injury analyst Deepak Chona, Mixon's status for Week 1 is not looking great at the current time. In a social media post to X on August 17, Chona highlighted how Mixon is looking like he will miss Week 1, due to his extensive history of foot and ankle injuries. Furthermore, Chona made clear that an injury of this nature does pose a high risk of re-injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"#Texans Joe Mixon - Extensive foot/ankle history. Lean toward out Wk 1. HIGH re-injury risk." Chona wrote.
Ad

Who will start for the Houston Texans if Joe Mixon misses Week 1?

Should Mixon be forced to miss the start of the 2025 season, the Houston Texans running back depth chart currently features Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, and Dare Ogunbowale. As a result, there is a high chance that Chubb will get the first opportunity to take control of the backfield and earn the starting role in Mixon's absence.

Although Houston will unquestionably want their star running back Joe Mixon to be ready and healthy for the first game of the season in September, it is evident from recent reports that there is a very real possibility that Mixon misses time early this season.

About the author
Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby

Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.

Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.

His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.

Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications