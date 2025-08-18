Joe Mixon fantasy football injury update: Will Texans RB be available for Week 1 game vs. LA Rams?

Joe Mixon had a phenomenal 2024 campaign in his first year with the Houston Texans organization. After spending his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals prior to last year, Mixon proved that he is still one of the best running backs in all of football, finishing the year with 1,016 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.In fantasy football, Mixon finished the campaign as the RB17 in PPR (points per reception) but averaged the eighth most points per game (17.2) among running backs.However, this offseason, Mixon has been dealing with a concerning foot and ankle injury, something that has put his status for Week 1 of the new season in doubt.According to NFL injury analyst Deepak Chona, Mixon's status for Week 1 is not looking great at the current time. In a social media post to X on August 17, Chona highlighted how Mixon is looking like he will miss Week 1, due to his extensive history of foot and ankle injuries. Furthermore, Chona made clear that an injury of this nature does pose a high risk of re-injury.&quot;#Texans Joe Mixon - Extensive foot/ankle history. Lean toward out Wk 1. HIGH re-injury risk.&quot; Chona wrote.Who will start for the Houston Texans if Joe Mixon misses Week 1?Should Mixon be forced to miss the start of the 2025 season, the Houston Texans running back depth chart currently features Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, and Dare Ogunbowale. As a result, there is a high chance that Chubb will get the first opportunity to take control of the backfield and earn the starting role in Mixon's absence.Although Houston will unquestionably want their star running back Joe Mixon to be ready and healthy for the first game of the season in September, it is evident from recent reports that there is a very real possibility that Mixon misses time early this season.