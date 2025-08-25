Joe Mixon Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Texans RB this year after ankle injury?

The Joe Mixon situation was complex for the Houston Texans, and now fantasy football managers also have questions to answer regarding the veteran running back's availability. Mixon, 29, last played against the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

He injured his ankle during the offseason, raising eyebrows within the Texans, as his timetable was basically a mystery until the deadline. Mixon will be out for at least the first four weeks of the 2025 campaign, which will hurt his fantasy football production.

Should you draft Texans RB Joe Mixon in 2025?

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Mixon joined the Houston Texans in 2024. He recorded solid numbers in 14 games, finishing with 245 carries for 1,016 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns rushing, which earned him Pro Bowl honors.

Mixon is still a dangerous weapon, but missing the first four games of the season will take a toll on his numbers.

Joe Mixon's fantasy outlook in 2025

Sportskeeda's Fantasy Draft simulation tool projects Mixon to record 173.8 points, broken down into 681.7 yards rushing and 6.7 touchdowns rushing. He's also projected to post 32.06 receptions for 243.5 yards receiving and 1.5 touchdowns receiving.

This number would certainly be higher if he were healthy, but Nick Chubb is now set to become the team's RB1 for Week 1 against the LA Rams.

Is Joe Mixon a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Depending on your expectations, the answer will change. Mixon was a solid RB2 with RB1 ceiling before his extended absence, but now he could be an RB3 with RB2 ceiling. The Texans have Woody Marks in the running back room, besides Chubb, which could make things more complicated for Mixon.

When healthy, he can take over games and provide valuable help to C.J. Stroud and the Texans' offense, but the lack of action early on in the season and the injury he has yet to heal, Mixon isn't a top option for managers at this point.

Where should you draft Joe Mixon this year?

Taking into account that he won't be available for at least the first weeks of the season, Joe Mixon is a late-round pick. You could take a swing for him in the 13th or 14th round and save him on an IR spot while he gets back to the field.

