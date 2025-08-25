  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Joe Mixon injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned after Texans RB set to miss 4 weeks

Joe Mixon injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned after Texans RB set to miss 4 weeks

By Henrique Bulio
Published Aug 25, 2025 21:41 GMT
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty
Joe Mixon is suffering from a mysterious foot injury - Source: Getty

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is set to miss the first four games of the 2025 season due to a lingering foot injury. The running back missed plenty of time during training camp with his problem and his timetable for recovery remains a mystery, with the team siding with caution for his recovery.

Ad

Mixon had a productive season in his first year with the Houston Texans. He amassed 1.016 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry, despite playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. He was a key part of their offense, scoring 11 touchdowns in 2024.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mixon's injury has big ramifications for the fantasy football community. He was set to be picked in the first few rounds due to his production in the most important position for fantasy leagues, but his stock will now go down with confirmation that he'll miss an important portion.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

How does Joe Mixon's injury impact his fantasy status?

The running back's foot injury is a huge concern for fantasy managers. Missing four games is a problem for any running back that you consider a starter, but the fact that he did not participate in training camp is even more concerning.

Ad

Head coach DeMeco Ryans has declined to speak about his situation throughout camp.

Fantasy Pros has already made a huge cut to its projections. He's now considered RB25 for the season and currently holds an ADP of RB29, sitting at No. 63. A bigger problem is the fact that he hasn't practiced all summer, meaning that he could miss extra games after the first four.

Uncertain workload, health problems and the possibility of missing extra games represent a huge risk. As such, you should not have him as your No. 1 running back for the season by any means. Focusing on other players is the way to go, especially in early rounds, when the rush for running backs starts.

It's valid to take a flyer on Mixon if he's available in the mid-rounds. But he should be considered a gamble instead of a real option for your team. With a quarterback of C.J. Stroud's level, and no concise information about his injury, there's a fair chance that he could miss extra games.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications