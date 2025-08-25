Joe Mixon injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned after Texans RB set to miss 4 weeks

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is set to miss the first four games of the 2025 season due to a lingering foot injury. The running back missed plenty of time during training camp with his problem and his timetable for recovery remains a mystery, with the team siding with caution for his recovery.Mixon had a productive season in his first year with the Houston Texans. He amassed 1.016 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry, despite playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league. He was a key part of their offense, scoring 11 touchdowns in 2024.Mixon's injury has big ramifications for the fantasy football community. He was set to be picked in the first few rounds due to his production in the most important position for fantasy leagues, but his stock will now go down with confirmation that he'll miss an important portion.How does Joe Mixon's injury impact his fantasy status?The running back's foot injury is a huge concern for fantasy managers. Missing four games is a problem for any running back that you consider a starter, but the fact that he did not participate in training camp is even more concerning.Head coach DeMeco Ryans has declined to speak about his situation throughout camp.Fantasy Pros has already made a huge cut to its projections. He's now considered RB25 for the season and currently holds an ADP of RB29, sitting at No. 63. A bigger problem is the fact that he hasn't practiced all summer, meaning that he could miss extra games after the first four.Uncertain workload, health problems and the possibility of missing extra games represent a huge risk. As such, you should not have him as your No. 1 running back for the season by any means. Focusing on other players is the way to go, especially in early rounds, when the rush for running backs starts.It's valid to take a flyer on Mixon if he's available in the mid-rounds. But he should be considered a gamble instead of a real option for your team. With a quarterback of C.J. Stroud's level, and no concise information about his injury, there's a fair chance that he could miss extra games.