Joe Mixon or James Cook: Who should you start for SNF in Week 9 fantasy football?

Week 9 of the 2023 fantasy football season features a premier Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. This particular game is loaded with relevant fantasy options as it features two of the most talented offenses. Two of those are Joe Mixon and James Cook, who both serve as their team's starting running backs.

Many fantasy managers may be debating between which of these running backs to plug into their starting lineups this week. This position has always been one of the most important in fantasy football, so this decision could potentially determine the direct outcome of a matchup. The following breakdown should help make choosing one of them a bit easier.

Is Joe Mixon a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

RB Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon currently ranks as the overall RB21 entering Week 9 of the 2023 fantasy football season. He has done so by being the true workhorse running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, playing more than 70 percent of their offensive snaps and dominating the backfield touches.

Mixon has been remarkably consistent this year, receiving at least 15 touches in every game so far and ranking among the top 30 running backs in all seven. This includes a season-best RB8 finish in PPR leagues last week despite a difficult matchup against the San Francisco 49ers' elite defense.

Week 9 offers a much more favorable matchup for Joe Mixon as the Buffalo Bills are allowing the 12th most fantasy points per game to running backs this year, compared to the 49ers allowing the 12th fewest to the same position. The game script also suggests a potentially high-scoring matchup, so Mixon should have plenty of opportunities to score.

One possible factor that managers need to keep an eye on for Week 9 is a chest injury that Mixon is dealing with. He's officially listed as questionable but is reportedly expected to play. Managers should check his official status before kickoff on Sunday night, but he should apparently be good to go.

Is James Cook a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

James Cook

James Cook entered the 2023 NFL season as the Buffalo Bills' featured running back after the team moved on from Devin Singletary during the offseason. He has responded by averaging 85 total yards on 15 touches per game and ranking as the overall RB25 in fantasy football.

Cook has turned in four finishes among the top 18 running backs in PPR leagues this year, including a season-best RB8 finish two weeks ago against the New England Patriots. He has not finished any week worse than RB36, so he has been a lineup staple this season.

One complication to Cook's fantasy outlook for the remainder of the 2023 season is that the Bills recently signed Leonard Fournette to improve their RB depth. While Cook is fully expected to continue serving as their starter, Fournette could take away some of his touches, specifically in short-yardage situations and passing downs.

Cook will look to solidify his spot as their featured back when the Bills face off against the Bengals in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football. He will have a decent matchup to thrive in as the Bengals rank right around the middle of the pack in limiting fantasy points to running backs. The likely game script of a high-scoring game also improves his projection this week.

Joe Mixon vs James Cook: Who should I start in Week 9 fantasy football?

Mixon vs Cook

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Joe Mixon makes for a better running back option than James Cook in fantasy football lineups for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. While Cook is projected to rush for more yards, Mixon is expected to be more involved as a receiver and has a higher likelihood of scoring a touchdown. The newly added presence of Leonard Fournette likely has a lot to do with this.

The Optimizer takes every possible variable into account to generate fantasy projections and lineup suggestions, giving the user an edge over their opponents. When factoring in the game script, both running backs are solid options in fantasy football this week. Mixon's guaranteed role as a workhorse gives him the advantage, as his volume appears much more reliable on Sunday Night Football.