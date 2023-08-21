Joe Mixon will boycott multiple outlets over disrespectful behavior from NFL reporters

After a trial that stretched for several days, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was found not guilty of aggravated menacing. He was accused of pointing a gun at a woman in Cincinnati on January 21. The incident allegedly happened before the Bengals left the city for last year’s Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

While the charges were initially dropped, the case was resurrected when another investigator held the case. With Mixon being acquitted, he avoided jail time of up to six months and a fine of up to $1,000. But even if he got cleared from the incident, several media outlets are acting otherwise. Hence, the one-time Pro Bowler is giving them the cold treatment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe Mixon declines to communicate with selected sports media outlets

The 33rd Team writer Ari Meirov tweeted:

“#Bengals RB Joe Mixon said today that he will not respond to questions from certain reporters due to "disrespectful behavior." The reporters he's avoiding are associated with Sports Illustrated, The Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Network, and ESPN. Mixon was recently found not guilty in an aggravated menacing case. He has not spoken to the media since last season ended.”

Expand Tweet

Meirov added:

“Joe Mixon's agent, @peterjschaffer, says l there are four specific reporters whom Mixon will not speak with. He stresses that Mixon has no issue with their overall affiliation, but rather, he won't speak to those four particular individuals.”

Expand Tweet

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, the Cincinnati Bengals running back declined to speak to reporters after their practice last Sunday. He then announced that he would not entertain questions from reporters working for The Cincinnati Enquirer, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and Pro Football Network.

Mixon felt that reporters from these organizations have been disrespectful of him but did not elaborate in what manner.

Joe Mixon has one legal trouble left to deal with

The former Oklahoma standout isn’t out of the woods yet following his acquittal from aggravated menacing.

Baby shared that he also faces a lawsuit after allegedly shooting a former neighbor in the foot. That neighbor was a teenager who was playing with Nerf guns. Other people have been charged with felony assault regarding this incident.

Joe Mixon will be playing the 2023 season under a renegotiated contract. He will count $8.5 million against the salary cap this year. Mixon will earn a $1.082 million base salary in 2023 as part of his two-year, $11.5 million restructured deal.

Poll : #1) Which player holds the record for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season? (Answers in the next Poll) Ed Reed Deion Sanders Rod Woodson Lester Hayes 553 votes