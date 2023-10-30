Joe Montana house: Where does legendary 49ers QB live?

Joe Montana, who was raised in Pennsylvania, became a national football team champion while playing collegiate football at Notre Dame. Subsequently, Montana played professional football for 16 seasons, winning four Super Bowls while starting for the San Francisco 49ers and amassing well over 40,000 passing yards and 273 touchdown passes. Along with that, he received three Super Bowl MVP awards and two regular-season MVP awards.

Joe Montana, who retired from football a long time ago, and his spouse Jennifer Montana presently reside in a two-bedroom condominium in San Francisco's Marina neighborhood. The calm and serene atmosphere of the city makes it a great location to live.

According to the LA Times, Montana's 1,873 square foot home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, parquet wood flooring, arched windows and doors. This wonderful and exquisite villa is built in a style that is all distinctive, allowing ample space for numerous large windows that provide breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Additionally, Montana's home has an ample amount of space for entertaining visitors due to its large garage. The formal dining room, solarium and fireplace are additional features of this magnificent home. The property also features a guesthouse, a caretaker's cottage, floral gardens and an olive orchard.

What is Joe Montana's net worth in 2023?

In addition to being one of the all-time greats in the NFL, Joe Montana is also among the wealthiest players in league history.

Montana's estimated net worth in 2023 is $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The fact that the renowned quarterback has made a lot more money in retirement from endorsement deals and venture capital investments than he did from wages and promotions during his playing career is even more remarkable.

Over his career, Montana made a total of $25.5 million in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs paid him $4 million in a season in 1993 and 1994, which was his highest earnings during his time playing football. In contrast, he makes roughly $15 million a year from other commercial endeavors presently.

Throughout his playing career, Montana was also a popular brand ambassador, making a total of $19 million from endorsements, according to Forbes. He has starred in ads for brands like Skechers, AT&T, Guinness, MasterCard, Schick and Papa John's.