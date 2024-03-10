Joey Bosa career earnings: How much has Chargers LB made in his NFL career?

Since entering the NFL, Joey Bosa has been synonymous with the Los Angeles Chargers. The iconic outside linebacker is known to put fear into the hearts of defenders and quarterbacks around the league.

However, there are reports that the Chargers are open to moving him for the right price. If that happens, it will be one of the more surprising blockbuster trades in recent NFL history.

In this article, we examine Bosa's career earnings, net worth and timeline. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How much has Joey Bosa earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Bosa has earned $127,894,417 in his eight-year NFL career.

The perennial Pro Bowler has only played for the Chargers in the league and is one of their best-paid players.

Bosa's current contract expires in 2025. If he stays until then, he will have earned $175,254,417 in his stint with the Chargers.

Joey Bosa's net worth

According to Forbes, Bosa's estimated net worth is $44 million.

Bosa inked a five-year, $135 million contract extension with the Chargers in Jul. 2020, the first $100 million in the team's history.

Furthermore, Bosa is one of the best outside linebackers on the gridiron. He has been chosen to the Pro Bowl in four out of eight years playing at the highest level.

Joey Bosa's career timeline

The then-San Diego Chargers selected Joey Bosa with the third overall pick of the 2016 Draft.

Bosa didn't waste any time announcing himself to the rest of the NFL, with the Ohio State Buckeyes alum winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Since then, he has proved to be a plus player when fit. He's a great tackler and a sack master and has a phenomenal defensive IQ.

Bosa has added four Pro Bowl selections to his resume and is one of the few 100 million defensive players in the NFL.

NFL's highest-paid edge rushers in 2024

Here's a look at the 10 best-paid edge rushers in the NFL. The list is culled from overthecap.com

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers: $34 million per year T.J. Watt, Pittsburg Steelers: $28 million per year Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers: $27 million per year Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns: $25 million per year Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears: $24.5 million per year Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars: $24.007 million per year Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers: $24.007 million per year Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers: $24 million per year Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers: $23.5 million per year Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders: $23.5 million per year