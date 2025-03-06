Joey Bosa injury history: A look at former Chargers star’s issues ahead of free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers released Joey Bosa on Wednesday. Bosa spent nine years with the Chargers and was the last player left from when that franchise resided in San Diego.

Joey Bosa earned five Pro Bowl nods with the Chargers, but his time with the team has been plagued with injuries. Hence, the franchise opted to release him in a cap-saving move ahead of a pivotal free agency.

With that in mind, let's look at the array of injuries sustained by the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year Award winner.

Joey Bosa's injury history ahead of free agency

In September 2016, Joey Bosa missed the first four games of his NFL career with a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Bosa famously reported late to training camp due to a holdout before playing a single snap in the NFL.

In September 2018, Bosa suffered a Grade 1 pedal foot bruise to his left foot. He missed nine games and only made his season debut in Week 11.

On Nov. 1, 2020, Bosa suffered a concussion in Week 8. It was a Grade 1 head cranial concussion, and saw him miss two games as a result. On Dec. 17, 2020, Bosa suffered another Grade 1 head cranial concussion. It occurred against the Raiders, and saw him miss a further two games.

On Sept. 25, 2022, Bosa suffered a Grade 3 groin tear. He had surgery and missed 12 games in order to recover.

On Nov. 19, 2023, it was reported that Bosa suffered a Grade 1 pedal foot sprain in a game against the Green Bay Packers. The perennial Pro Bowler subsequently missed the remainder of the 2023 season after being put on the injured reserve.

After that, the Los Angeles Chargers managed Bosa carefully to utilize his elite skill set without risking injury. It worked in 2024, as he played in 14 games and earned his first Pro Bowl invite since 2021.

However, following his release, Bosa will look to play in the colors of another franchise for the first time in his professional football career. Bosa is a perennial Pro Bowler and a solid defender when he's on the Gridiron. He could be an asset on a contender as he aims for his first Super Bowl appearance and potentially first ring as a pro.

