Joey Bosa landing spots: 5 best NFL teams that should target Chargers LB

Joey Bosa is one of the longest tenured members of the Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him third overall in 2016, when they were in San Diego.

In eight seasons, the linebacker has been named the Defensive Rookie of the year, made four Pro Bowls and appeared in the postseason twice. But even all those accomplishments may not be enough to save him.

On Saturday, The Athletic's Diana Russini reported that the Chargers are looking to trade away Bosa and midfield partner Khalil Mack amidst a massive rebuilding under the all-new tandem of coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz.

If it goes through, it will represent the end of an elite linbacking duo that had shown much promise since it began in 2022 but has underdelivered.

So where could he end up? Here are the five likeliest candidates.

5) New York Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux could use more help.

Despite their recent offensive woes, the New York Giants still boast a pair of stellar defenders.

Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence has been nothing but prolific for the last two seasons, making the All-Pro team and Pro Bowler. Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux figures to be a star but needs a complement.

Bosa would be a great upgrade from Carlos Basham Jr. and Azeez Ojulari

4) Las Vegas Raiders

Robert Spillane broke out in 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders may have found an undrafted gem in Robert Spillane.

Joining in the offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers, he immediately became a starter and had career-bests of 148 tackles (82 solo), 3.5 sacks and three interceptions. But even then, he can do only so much for a middling team.

The Raiders must know Joey Bosa very well, as he has played with their old franchise face Khalil Mack. With Divine Deablo having the other OLB position on lockdown, he could slot into DE to complement Maxx Crosby.

3) Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen will be a free agent soon.

The Baltimore Ravens have a very deep defense but will still want insurance for one of their top free agents.

Patrick Queen responded to being denied his fifth-year option by having his best season, setting a career-high 133 tackles (84 solo) as well as 3.5 sacks and six pass breakups en route becoming an All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

However, with his contract situation unclear, he may want to leave, so Eric DeCosta needs to make the pitch and get Joey Bosa onboard, in case it happens.

2) Washigton Commanders

Dan Quinn could use a star pass rusher.

Right now, the Washington Commanders lack linebackers. They have plenty of defensive linemen, but it's rather imbalanced.

Dan Quinn needs top pass rushers if he wants the team to return to playoff contention. Fortunately, for him, the Chargers are willing to sell.

The Joey Bosa renaissance could very well occur in Landover.

1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shaquil Barrett's release depleted the Buccaneers' linebacker corps.

Late last month, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Shaquil Barrett, marking the end of what could be one of the best linebacking corps in recent memory.

He, Lavonte David and Devin White were a force to be reckoned with, winning Super Bowl LV and making the playoffs thrice more since.

With Barrett gone and the other two potentially to follow, Todd Bowles and Jason Licht need a big-name anchor, and Bosa could be that man.