Joey Bosa landing spots: 5 teams that should target 5x Pro Bowler after Chargers release

Joey Bosa is no longer a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. After nine seasons, the defender was released prior to free agency, allowing the Chargers to enter free agency with extra space on the salary cap.

The defender had a cap hit of $36.47 million in the 2025 season, and the Chargers were able to recoup over $25 million of that money with his release. Even though he was a legend of the franchise, his health became a problem in recent years, leading to a decline in his production.

Here are some teams that could add him to their roster.

5 teams that should look to sign Joey Bosa

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

A reunion between Nick and Joey Bosa would be exciting, but there are also plenty of on-field reasons for the signing to happen. With his younger brother leading the way, there would be better opportunities for the veteran to attack the opposing quarterback, taking away some of the pressure that was present in Los Angeles.

The 49ers need to improve their pass rush depth. Adding Bosa would be a good step, providing that he's healthy.

#2 - Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have undergone a major rebuild in the past two seasons under Jonathan Gannon's leadership. Great strides were taken, but they need a true defensive upgrade in order to compete for the NFC West.

One of the biggest weaknesses for Arizona in recent years has been their lack of pass-rushing productivity. Even though there were 41 sacks, no player had more than five. Adding a proven veteran to improve the pass rusher depth could unlock the potential of many younger players.

#3 - Detroit Lions

The Lions have a lot of cap space available and few holes on the roster. In 2024, their excellent season was derailed due to injuries, especially on the defense.

Joey Bosa could play on the opposite side to Aidan Hutchinson and rotate with Za'Darius Smith to make this a fearful pass rush, especially as the team chases a championship in 2025.

#4 - Las Vegas Raiders

With just 38 sacks in 2024, it's clear that the Raiders need more on the defensive line. Maxx Crosby extended his contract and became the best-paid non-quarterback in the league, but the rest of the group could be improved.

Pairing Crosby and Bosa would make this a near-unstoppable duo for opposing offenses. The AFC West is loaded with good quarterbacks; since the Raiders don't have one, they need to apply pressure to make things easier. A veteran defender would help a lot.

#5 - Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons used all their 30 available interviews on defensive players during the combine. Atlanta knows that it needs to improve their defense: 31 sacks in 2024 was the second-lowest mark in the league.

The pass rush lacks star power, and even though Bosa is not in his prime anymore, he would instantly slot as a starter in Atlanta: no player had more than six sacks in 2024.

