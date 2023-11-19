Joey Bosa’s injury: Chargers star left devastated after getting carted off vs Packers in Week 11

Linebacker Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers appeared to have had a serious foot injury early in the first quarter of Week 11's game against the Green Bay Packers.

The edge rusher went down within five minutes into the game and looked dejected before being carted to the locker room. Despite his considerable pain, he managed to limp to the sidelines before being removed for further evaluation. Laura Okmin, a Fox sideline reporter, saw the 28-year-old crying on the sidelines.

The Chargers will be hoping that the injury is not as bad as it looks. With 6.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits in just eight games this season, Bosa has proven to be a vital element of the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Joey Bosa's injury: What happened to the Charger’s LB?

Joey Bosa seemed to have sustained the foot injury while he was attempting to rush Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during a routine team move.

The former Ohio State linebacker was obviously in discomfort after he fell to the turf, but he still managed to limp off the field. After that, he was taken off to the locker room, looking devastated, raising doubts about his availability for the rest of the season. Bosa did not record a single tackle before he was forced to leave the game.

It's encouraging that Bosa was declared questionable right away rather than being outright ruled out for the remainder of the game. Although it's difficult to stay optimistic after witnessing Bosa's response, we'll have to wait for additional Chargers news to find out the true extent of the injury.

Expand Tweet

If Joey Bosa is forced to miss significant time on the sidelines, it would be a difficult loss for the Bolts.

The star linebacker has previously experienced foot issues. In addition to the foot and toe problems he struggled with in 2021 and earlier this season, he also sat out in nine games in 2018 due to a foot problem.

Even with Bosa fit, the Chargers were already looking like they were lacking in the edge-rushing department. Khalil Mack will be expected to fill in if Bosa is sidelined down the road. Seasoned linebacker Justin Hollins and star rookie Tuli Tuipulotu will also be tasked with playing more snaps as the season progresses.